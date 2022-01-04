



















































 












Korean Wave


Big Hit thanks COVID-19 frontliners for BTS' Suga, RM, Jin recovery




Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
January 4, 2022 | 2:01pm
 





K-pop sensation BTS have ascended to global superstardom since their debut in 2013
@bangtan.official via Facebook




MANILA, Philippines — BTS members Suga, RM and Jin have recovered from COVID-19, entertainment company Big Hit Music announced today.


Suga recovered on January 3 while RM and Jin recovered earlier today. 


In a statement, Big Hit Music declared that the BTS members have concluded their quarantine and made their full recoveries. 


“We would like to inform you that BTS members RM and Jin have made full recoveries from COVID-19, and their quarantines have concluded as of today (January 4) at noon,” the statement said. 


“RM and Jin, who had been receiving treatment from home for the past ten days from Saturday, December 25, are now able to return to their daily activities,” it added. 


The management said that Jin and RM have not shown symptoms during their quarantine. 


“Neither member exhibited any particular symptoms during their quarantine. Jin had a slight fever when he first began treatment at home but has since made a full recovery,” it said. 


“We would like to thank all fans who have shown concern for the artists’ health as well as those in the medical field who are doing their best to overcome COVID-19. We will continue to place the health of the artists as our top priority and vigilantly follow healthcare guidelines,” it added. 


Jin and RM tested positive for COVID-19 last Christmas while Suga tested positive last December 24. 


