Rain's comeback K-drama 'Ghost Doctor' to premiere on revamped tvN

MANILA, Philippines — South Korean tvN channel has been revamped to provide more and faster Korean dramas, variety programs and movies starting last December 15.

To launch this revamped channel, CJ ENM HK with Wilbros Entertainment is partnering with Smart Communications, Inc. (Smart) for its first-ever linear channel service, bringing the best Korean pop culture and entertainment onto their GigaPlay app. More than 70 million Smart mobile subscribers can now watch all the exciting contents from tvN anytime, anywhere. This is an expansion of existing partnership where Smart continuously host CJ ENM’s iconic K-pop events such as Mnet Asia Music Awards & KCON online events since 2020.

Recently, Smart launched the GigaPlay App, a new and handy streaming app especially developed to bring a suite of sports and entertainment content to subscribers for free. Now downloadable on the Apple App Store and Google Play Store, GigaPlay especially curated live and on-demand content that are optimized to stream seamlessly on the country's fastest mobile network. The app is available to all Smart Prepaid, Smart Postpaid, TNT, and Smart Bro subscribers, who only have to connect to their mobile data, select the video they want on the GigaPlay app, and watch it to their hearts content anytime and anywhere.

“We’re happy to collaborate with CJ ENM because K-content is truly close to Smart when it comes to service. We’ve been constantly listening to our customers as we enable our subscribers to pursue their passions despite the limitations of our current situation. GigaPlay plays a key role in our innovations platform because it delivers access to amazing experiences at their fingertips – and K-content is one of the main offers we have on the app alongside live sports, music and entertainment,” said Jane J. Basas, Smart SVP and Head of Consumer Wireless Business.

Smart GigaPlay customers will be able to join the global fandom of tvN’s tentpole drama “Jirisan” with daily marathon of series that cumulates in the final episodes on December 18 and 19, 9.15pm. Be engaged with this mystery drama set against the series that backdrop of the vast scenery of “Mount Jiri” featuring the beloved Gianna Jun (“My Sassy Girl," “My Love from the Star”) marking her return to the small screen after five years and Ju Ji-Hoon ("Kingdom," "Hyena").

Fans of Rain and Kim Bum won’t want to miss their new fantasy + medical drama – “Ghost Doctor” (premieres January 4, every Tuesday and Wednesday, 9.15 p.m.). The drama talks about an arrogant and selfish doctor Young-min getting involved in an unusual case, which transfers his spirit to another doctor’s body. With different personalities, will they be able to coexist in one body?

Taking over after “Ghost Doctor” is an action/ romance drama – “Military Prosecutor Do Bar Man” starring Ahn Bo-hyun and Cho Bo-ah, about the story of Do Bae-man who became a military prosecutor for money meets Cha Woo-in, who became a military persecutor for revenge. Fighting against the corruption within the military, they grow up to become the "true" military prosecutors.

Fans of the trendiest variety programs are in for a treat as we bring you all these new shows from Korea starting with the latest season of “Idol Dictation Contest” S2 (premiered December 20, Every Monday 9pm), a spin-off from the popular “Amazing Saturday” is hosted by MC Boom with a star-studded cast of idols including Super Junior’s Eunhyuk, Lee Jin Ho, Jaejae, VIXX’s Ravi, Lovelyz’s Mijoo, Choi Ye Na and Stary Kids’ Lee Know playing games, listening to snippets of songs and writing down the correct lyrics in order to win the prize of delicious food from all over Korea. A new reality show, “Love Catcher in Seoul” (Every Tuesday, 10.20pm) is a dating psychological game played by 'love catchers' who participate for searching true love and 'money catchers' who only aim for money hosted by Son Ho Jun, Jang Do Yeon, Sunny, Loco, and [email protected](G)I-DLE.

From January 8, viewers can also look forward to a brand-new movie belt on tvN every Saturday at 9.15 p.m. Be delighted by romantic comedies like “Officer of the Year,” “Two Faces of My Girlfriend,” “The Beast and the Beauty,” action thriller like “Fatal Encounter,” “A Company Man,” “The Witch: Part 1 The Subversion.” You can expect to catch all your favorite Korean stars like Hyun Bin, Cho Jung-seok, So Ji-sub, Shin Min-A, Lee Sun-yun, Han Ji-min, Kim Da-mi, Bong Tae-gyu, Choi Woo-shik and many more here.

To add on the festive cheers, tvN has curated a #tvN2021Number1Playlist to keep fans entertained with a slew of best-rated programs, starting with the marathon of dramas.

If you have missed the world’s No. 1 K-pop Music Awards 2021 MAMA, you won’t want to miss the encore telecast of the award shows on New Year’s Day (Jan 1, 2.30 p.m). Round off the celebration with 2021 World K-pop Concert (January 2, 2.30 p.m.), an event aimed at comforting Korean Wave fans and delivering a message of hope to overcome the pandemic featuring K-pop stars like NCT DREAM, SHINee KEY, aespa, ITZY, PENTAGON, Simon Dominic, Loco, and BraveGirls as well as American pop star Kehlani.

“It is evident Hallyu fever is on an all-time high in Philippines with fans who are extremely loyal to their idols and it will only continue to get bigger and more influential. Our continuous partnership with Philippines’ leading mobile services provider, Smart is a dream come true for us to bring all the best premium Korean contents to their customers via their GigaPlay app so that they can now enjoy our channel anywhere they go," said Michael Jung, Managing Director of CJ ENM Hong Kong.