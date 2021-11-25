



































































 




   

   









   ^


         

            

            








            

            

               
            

            

            

               

                  

                     

                        
Korean Wave

                        
North Korean to be executed ‘Squid Game’-style after smuggling South Korean series 

                        

                        
Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo - Philstar.com
November 25, 2021 | 1:06pm
                        

                        


                        
                        
North Korean to be executed âSquid Gameâ-style after smuggling South Korean seriesÂ 
Scenes from 'Squid Game'
Netflix/Released

                        

                           
MANILA, Philippines — A North Korean student was reportedly sentenced to die by firing squad, one of the killing methods seen in “Squid Game,” after smuggling the hit South Korean series to North Korea.



The high school student, said a Daily Mail report, is said to have traveled to China and returned to North Korea with a digital copy of “Squid Game” saved on a USB flash drive. Upon returning to North Korea, the student reportedly watched the series with one of his best friends. The two told their other friends about the series so they became interested to buy copies from him.

   
   


North Korea’s surveillance services Bureau Group 109 Sangmu reportedly got a tipoff that the alleged smuggler and his fellow students were watching a Western TV show. The student was then reportedly caught by North Korea’s surveillance services after he sold copies of the digital version to several people, including fellow students. He, including some of his customers, were allegedly arrested last week in North Hamgyong province, bordering China.



The seven students’ arrests is reportedly the first time for North Korea to apply its newly passed “Elimination of Reactionary Thought and Culture” law to minors. The law, which seeks to ban any material from the West and South Korea, bestows a maximum penalty of death to anyone who watches, keeps or distributes media from capitalist countries.



While the alleged smuggler received a death sentence by firing squad, according to a Radio Free Asia report, a student who bought a copy was given a life sentence, while six others were sentenced to five years hard labor.



Some teachers of the students were reportedly fired or could also be punished with hard labor in remote mines. The school principal, youth secretary and the students’ homeroom teacher were also reportedly expelled from the Communist party and will reportedly face exile or coal mines labor as sanction.



Following the arrests, markets are now being reportedly raided for any memory storage device or compact disk that may contain foreign media.



“The residents are all trembling in fear because they will be mercilessly punished for buying or selling memory storage devices, no matter how small,” one of Daily Mail’s sources told the United Kingdom publisher. 



The South Korea dystopian drama “Squid Game,” which tells the stories of heavily indebted people who face death if they lose while competing for prize money from doing Korean kids’ games, is believed to highly resonate with what is happening in North Korea.


                        


                        



                        

                           

                        


                        

                           





                        


                        

                                                      SQUID GAME
                                                      

                        


                        

      

         

         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 #Scammys? BTS gets 1 Grammy nomination, ARMY goes Twitter ballistic
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
21 hours ago

                              
                              
#Scammys? BTS gets 1 Grammy nomination, ARMY goes Twitter ballistic


                              

                                                                  By Seph Asong |
                                 21 hours ago                              


                                                            
The nominees for the 64th Annual Grammy Awards have just been announced and fans of BTS are not taking lightly the fact that...

                                                         


      

         

            
Korean Wave
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Park Shin Hye pregnant, set to tie knot with Choi Tae Joon
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
1 day ago

                              
                              
Park Shin Hye pregnant, set to tie knot with Choi Tae Joon


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo,Jan Milo Severo |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
South Korean stars Park Shin Hye and Choi Tae Joon are set to tie the knot and are expecting a baby. 

                                                         


      

         

            
Korean Wave
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Song Hye-kyo charms&nbsp;her way into the new Fendi Peekaboo video&nbsp;
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
2 days ago

                              
                              
Song Hye-kyo charms her way into the new Fendi Peekaboo video 


                              

                                                                  By Seph Asong,Seph Asong |
                                 2 days ago                              


                                                            
The actress also made headlines recently as excitement drums up for her new romance K-drama “Now We Are Breaking Up,”...

                                                         


      

         

            
Korean Wave
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 BTS&nbsp;Jin&rsquo;s &lsquo;Yours&rsquo; from &lsquo;Jirisan&rsquo; is first ever Korean OST to enter Spotify top 50
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
2 days ago

                              
                              
BTS Jin’s ‘Yours’ from ‘Jirisan’ is first ever Korean OST to enter Spotify top 50


                              

                                                                  By Seph Asong,Seph Asong |
                                 2 days ago                              


                                                            
BTS’ Jin steals hearts as his new single “Yours,” the original soundtrack of the K-drama “Jirisan,”...

                                                         


      

         

            
Korean Wave
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 For Italian 'Squid Game' fans, dying is just for fun
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
7 days ago

                              
                              
For Italian 'Squid Game' fans, dying is just for fun


                              

                                 7 days ago                              


                                                            
There are childish games, red-clad guards and only one winner -- but for Italian fans of the ultra-violent Netflix hit "Squid...

                                                         


      

         

            
Korean Wave
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Philippines secures Top 2 spot on list of countries obsessed with TikTok K-pop content
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
12 days ago

                              
                              
Philippines secures Top 2 spot on list of countries obsessed with TikTok K-pop content


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 12 days ago                              


                                                            
A recent study revealed that the Philippines secured the number 2 spot on the list of countries obsessed with TikTok Kpop...

                                                         


      

         

            
Korean Wave
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with