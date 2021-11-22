BTS Jin’s ‘Yours’ from ‘Jirisan’ is first ever Korean OST to enter Spotify top 50

MANILA, Philippines — BTS’ Jin steals hearts as his new single “Yours,” the original soundtrack of the K-drama “Jirisan,” has become the first Korean Official Soundtrack (OST) to enter Spotify’s Top 50 Global Chart, debuting at number 45.

Even the World Music Awards agrees that this year is all about Jin. “Jin’s 'Yours' is by far the biggest debut for a Korean OST in Spotify history,” their tweet reads.

Time and time again, BTS is showing their immense influence and how they continue to reshape the face of K-pop.

Since its release, “Yours” has topped various iTunes song charts. According to Kpopida, the song has propelled to the No. 1 spot on iTunes in at least 90 countries including the US, France, Italy, India, Saudi Arabia, Australia, and Indonesia. In addition, “Yours” was the only Asian song that topped the iTunes Top Song Chart in a total of 80 countries in a record-breaking seven hours and 30 minutes, making it the fastest in iTunes history.

What’s even more remarkable is that Jin has achieved all of these records in less than 31 hours after his single was published on all streaming platforms. The music video was posted on HYBE’s official YouTube channel as well, which has gotten overwhelming support from BTS’ global fandom.

BTS has come a long way from singing their first ever single “No More Dream” back home in Seoul, Korea to dreaming big in the West, racking up billions upon billions of music streams.

Since their American television debut with their viral hit “DNA,” the seven-piece K-pop sensation has become one of the biggest boy bands in the world, paving the way for other Asian artists in a post-genre landscape.

As the group continues to enjoy its global popularity, one can’t help but notice how solo stans have become incredibly inevitable for K-pop groups, where a certain idol member is always bound to be fan favorites. This is nothing new in the case of BTS as Kim Tae-hyung, also known as V, and Jeon Jung-kook or Jungkook, have both been fan-favorites with unrivaled star power since day one.

This year, V secured the spot of the “Most Handsome Man” in a global poll orchestrated by Nubia Magazine, while Jungkook was listed by The Economic Times Brand Equity as one of the world’s most influential personalities for his personal brand power that allows him to shoot up sales for any brand or product that he promotes, which to this day remains a mind-blowing phenomenon.

This comes as no surprise if Jin takes over as the new crowd favorite this year, and truth be told, this is long overdue for the 28-year-old K-pop superstar. Within the BTS fandom, Jin is considered to be the group’s “visual” for obvious reasons, but compared to the other members, he has always been on the sidelines.

Nonetheless, with the success of “Yours” and the massive worldwide support he’s been getting, Jin is finally living up to his true potential. When it comes to vocal ability, Jin is undoubtedly an impressive vocalist but having few lines to sing didn’t seem to give enough justice. With “Yours,” Jin has offered the entire world a full view of his raw talent and versatility.

BTS is far from going solo at this point in their career as they’re only starting to conquer the international music scene, but a solo career for each member isn’t far-fetched. And with Jin’s newfound spotlight, he could definitely venture into so many different facets of the entertainment industry and still be successful.

