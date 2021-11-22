



































































 




   

   









   ^


         

            

            








            

            

               
            

            

            

               

                  

                     

                        
Korean Wave

                        
BTS Jin’s ‘Yours’ from ‘Jirisan’ is first ever Korean OST to enter Spotify top 50

                        

                        
Seph Asong - Philstar.com
November 22, 2021 | 3:58pm
                        

                        


                        
                        
BTSÂ Jinâs âYoursâ from âJirisanâ is first ever Korean OST to enter Spotify top 50
(L-R) V, Suga, Jin, Jungkook, RM, Jimin, and J-Hope of BTS attend the 2021 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on November 21, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. 
AFP/Getty Images/Amy Sussman

                        

                           
MANILA, Philippines — BTS’ Jin steals hearts as his new single “Yours,” the original soundtrack of the K-drama “Jirisan,” has become the first Korean Official Soundtrack (OST) to enter Spotify’s Top 50 Global Chart, debuting at number 45. 



Even the World Music Awards agrees that this year is all about Jin. “Jin’s 'Yours' is by far the biggest debut for a Korean OST in Spotify history,” their tweet reads.



Time and time again, BTS is showing their immense influence and how they continue to reshape the face of K-pop. 



Since its release, “Yours” has topped various iTunes song charts. According to Kpopida, the song has propelled to the No. 1 spot on iTunes in at least 90 countries including the US, France, Italy, India, Saudi Arabia, Australia, and Indonesia. In addition, “Yours” was the only Asian song that topped the iTunes Top Song Chart in a total of 80 countries in a record-breaking seven hours and 30 minutes, making it the fastest in iTunes history. 



What’s even more remarkable is that Jin has achieved all of these records in less than 31 hours after his single was published on all streaming platforms. The music video was posted on HYBE’s official YouTube channel as well, which has gotten overwhelming support from BTS’ global fandom. 



BTS has come a long way from singing their first ever single “No More Dream” back home in Seoul, Korea to dreaming big in the West, racking up billions upon billions of music streams.



Since their American television debut with their viral hit “DNA,” the seven-piece K-pop sensation has become one of the biggest boy bands in the world, paving the way for other Asian artists in a post-genre landscape. 



As the group continues to enjoy its global popularity, one can’t help but notice how solo stans have become incredibly inevitable for K-pop groups, where a certain idol member is always bound to be fan favorites. This is nothing new in the case of BTS as Kim Tae-hyung, also known as V, and Jeon Jung-kook or Jungkook, have both been fan-favorites with unrivaled star power since day one.



This year, V secured the spot of the “Most Handsome Man” in a global poll orchestrated by Nubia Magazine, while Jungkook was listed by The Economic Times Brand Equity as one of the world’s most influential personalities for his personal brand power that allows him to shoot up sales for any brand or product that he promotes, which to this day remains a mind-blowing phenomenon. 



This comes as no surprise if Jin takes over as the new crowd favorite this year, and truth be told, this is long overdue for the 28-year-old K-pop superstar. Within the BTS fandom, Jin is considered to be the group’s “visual” for obvious reasons, but compared to the other members, he has always been on the sidelines. 



Nonetheless, with the success of “Yours” and the massive worldwide support he’s been getting, Jin is finally living up to his true potential. When it comes to vocal ability, Jin is undoubtedly an impressive vocalist but having few lines to sing didn’t seem to give enough justice. With “Yours,” Jin has offered the entire world a full view of his raw talent and versatility.



BTS is far from going solo at this point in their career as they’re only starting to conquer the international music scene, but a solo career for each member isn’t far-fetched. And with Jin’s newfound spotlight, he could definitely venture into so many different facets of the entertainment industry and still be successful. 



RELATED: Fil-Am artists Olivia Rodrigo, Bruno Mars win big with BTS at AMAs 2021


                        


                        



                        

                           

                        


                        

                           





                        


                        

                                                      BTS
                                                      BTS ARMY
                                                      

                        


                        

      

         

         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 For Italian 'Squid Game' fans, dying is just for fun
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
4 days ago

                              
                              
For Italian 'Squid Game' fans, dying is just for fun


                              

                                 4 days ago                              


                                                            
There are childish games, red-clad guards and only one winner -- but for Italian fans of the ultra-violent Netflix hit "Squid...

                                                         


      

         

            
Korean Wave
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Philippines secures Top 2 spot on list of countries obsessed with TikTok K-pop content
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
9 days ago

                              
                              
Philippines secures Top 2 spot on list of countries obsessed with TikTok K-pop content


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 9 days ago                              


                                                            
A recent study revealed that the Philippines secured the number 2 spot on the list of countries obsessed with TikTok Kpop...

                                                         


      

         

            
Korean Wave
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 'Squid Game' creator confirms Season 2
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
12 days ago

                              
                              
'Squid Game' creator confirms Season 2


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 12 days ago                              


                                                            
“Squid Game” series creator and writer-director Hwang Dong-hyuk revealed that the hit Netflix series will have...

                                                         


      

         

            
Korean Wave
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 'I was crying inside': 'Squid Game' Filipino actor bares racism experience in South Korea
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
18 days ago

                              
                              
'I was crying inside': 'Squid Game' Filipino actor bares racism experience in South Korea


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 18 days ago                              


                                                            
“Squid Game” Filipino actor Christian Lagahit opened up his racism experience in South Korea. 

                                                         


      

         

            
Korean Wave
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Paolo Contis trends online after BTS' J-Hope shares video of  Mueck's artwork
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
20 days ago

                              
                              
Paolo Contis trends online after BTS' J-Hope shares video of  Mueck's artwork


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 20 days ago                              


                                                            
Kapuso actor Paolo Contis trended online anew but not because of his love life this time. 

                                                         


      

         

            
Korean Wave
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Richard Juan says he's one proud ARMY
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
23 days ago

                              
                              
Richard Juan says he's one proud ARMY


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 23 days ago                              


                                                            
Actor and content creator Richard Juan revealed that he is one proud ARMY. 

                                                         


      

         

            
Korean Wave
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with