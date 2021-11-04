



































































 




   

   









Korean Wave

                        
'I was crying inside': 'Squid Game' Filipino actor bares racism experience in South Korea

                        

                        
Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
November 4, 2021 | 12:26pm
                        

                        


                        
                        
'I was crying inside': 'Squid Game' Filipino actor bares racism experience in South Korea
Filipino English teacher Christian Lagahit and Player 199 in Netflix's 'Squid Game'
Christian Lagahit via Instagram

                        

                           
MANILA, Philippines — “Squid Game” Filipino actor Christian Lagahit opened up about being discriminated in South Korea. 



In his interview with the “Asian Boss” YouTube channel, Christian said a lady threw a cabbage on his face. 



“There was this woman who was just staring at me. At first, I didn’t pay attention because I thought she was maybe looking at the boys, because there were boys in front of me. I thought that she was looking at the students,” Christian recalled. 



“A few minutes passed by... I was just surprised when something hit my face. She threw a cabbage at my face — straight to my face,” he added. 



 










 



Christian said that the lady wanted him out of the bus. 



“The hardest part was that no one was paying attention to me. There were a lot of people inside the bus. It was filled, but no one was there to at least help me,” he said. 



“I was crying inside. For me, there was nothing I could do anymore. I couldn’t complain, but what I didn’t understand was there were other people inside that small bus. I just felt so bad that no one was ready to help,” he added. 



Christian played as "Player 276" in the Netflix hit series. He is a marketing consultant and a data analyst who works as a part-time actor in South Korea. 



He also played roles in other Korean movies "Space Sweepers" and "The Negotiation."



RELATED: Teachers' Month: Filipino teacher part of Netflix's 'Squid Game' cast


                        


                        



                        

                           

                        


                        

                           





                        


                        

