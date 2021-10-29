



































































 




   

   









   ^


         

            

            








            

            

               
            

            

            

               

                  

                     

                        
Korean Wave

                        
BTS enters GRAMMYs 2022, among top nominees for People’s Choice Awards 2021

                        

                        
Seph Asong - Philstar.com
October 29, 2021 | 6:47pm
                        

                        


                        
                        
BTS enters GRAMMYs 2022, among top nominees for Peopleâs Choice Awards 2021
V, Jungkook, Jimin, Suga, Jin, RM and J-Hope of BTS speak onstage during the 61st Annual GRAMMY Awards at the Staples Center on Feb. 10, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. 
Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images/AFP 

                        

                           
MANILA, Philippines — The global ARMY fandom will be thrilled to learn that BTS has submitted their smash hit “Butter” as an official entry for the Grammys 2022, under the category "Best Pop Duo/ Group Performance."



Last year, the Korean supergroup was nominated in the same category at the 63rd Annual Grammy Awards for their chart-topping song “Dynamite.”



The Grammys next year sees a serious competition for the K-pop group as they will be going head to head with music titans such as Doja Cat and SZA for “Kiss Me More,” Miley Cyrus and The Kid LAROI for “Without You,” and the unexpected duo of Cardi B and Lizzo for “Rumors,” most of which have had consistent nominations and wins, year after year. 



Despite the massive competition in the Grammys, however, BTS’ “Butter” isn’t one to be taken ever so lightly by anyone. This year, BTS won Billboard’s "Song of Summer" and dominated the Hot 100 Chart for 10 consecutive weeks. Moreover, the boys have officially entered the Guinness Hall of Fame after breaking 23 eye-popping records throughout 2021, which is a remarkable and well-deserved feat. 



BTS also joins A-listers Adele, Justin Bieber, Billie Eilish and Ed Sheeran, among others, as a nominee at this year’s People’s Choice Awards, under the categories of Group, Song, and Video for “Butter” and their collaborative single with Coldplay “My Universe.” 



RELATED: BTS, Coldplay secure Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 with ‘My Universe’


                        


                        



                        

                           

                        


                        

                           





                        


                        

                                                      BTS
                                                      

                        


                        

      

         

         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 BTS enters GRAMMYs 2022, among top nominees for People&rsquo;s Choice Awards 2021
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
1 hour ago

                              
                              
BTS enters GRAMMYs 2022, among top nominees for People’s Choice Awards 2021


                              

                                                                  By Seph Asong,Seph Asong |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
The global ARMY fandom will be thrilled to learn that BTS has submitted their smash hit “Butter” as an official...

                                                         


      

         

            
Korean Wave
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Must-watch: K-drama 'Jirisan' sets record-breaking premiere week
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
2 hours ago

                              
                              
Must-watch: K-drama 'Jirisan' sets record-breaking premiere week


                              

                                                                  By Seph Asong,Seph Asong |
                                 2 hours ago                              


                                                            
Mountaineering action drama “Jirisan” is one of the most anticipated K-drama series to land this second half of...

                                                         


      

         

            
Korean Wave
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 New York schools ban 'Squid Game' Halloween costumes
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
9 hours ago

                              
                              
New York schools ban 'Squid Game' Halloween costumes


                              

                                 9 hours ago                              


                                                            
A school district in New York state said Thursday it had banned children from wearing Halloween costumes from Netflix sensation...

                                                         


      

         

            
Korean Wave
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 'Squid Game' characters drawn from director's life
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
1 day ago

                              
                              
'Squid Game' characters drawn from director's life


                              

                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Many characters in Netflix sensation "Squid Game" are loosely based on its South Korean director's own life and he believes its...

                                                         


      

         

            
Korean Wave
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Kim Seon-ho&rsquo;s ex apologizes for abortion allegations that affected actor's career
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
8 days ago

                              
                              
Kim Seon-ho’s ex apologizes for abortion allegations that affected actor's career


                              

                                                                  By Seph Asong,Seph Asong |
                                 8 days ago                              


                                                            
The web of controversies surrounding Hallyu star Kim Seon-ho’s abortion scandal is getting so much complicated with...

                                                         


      

         

            
Korean Wave
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 CL drops debut album &lsquo;Alpha&rsquo;
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
9 days ago

                              
                              
CL drops debut album ‘Alpha’


                              

                                                                  By Seph Asong |
                                 9 days ago                              


                                                            
Anointed as K-pop’s “baddest” female, CL is ready to take on the world as an independent artist with her...

                                                         


      

         

            
Korean Wave
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with