BTS enters GRAMMYs 2022, among top nominees for People’s Choice Awards 2021

V, Jungkook, Jimin, Suga, Jin, RM and J-Hope of BTS speak onstage during the 61st Annual GRAMMY Awards at the Staples Center on Feb. 10, 2019 in Los Angeles, California.

MANILA, Philippines — The global ARMY fandom will be thrilled to learn that BTS has submitted their smash hit “Butter” as an official entry for the Grammys 2022, under the category "Best Pop Duo/ Group Performance."

Last year, the Korean supergroup was nominated in the same category at the 63rd Annual Grammy Awards for their chart-topping song “Dynamite.”

The Grammys next year sees a serious competition for the K-pop group as they will be going head to head with music titans such as Doja Cat and SZA for “Kiss Me More,” Miley Cyrus and The Kid LAROI for “Without You,” and the unexpected duo of Cardi B and Lizzo for “Rumors,” most of which have had consistent nominations and wins, year after year.

Despite the massive competition in the Grammys, however, BTS’ “Butter” isn’t one to be taken ever so lightly by anyone. This year, BTS won Billboard’s "Song of Summer" and dominated the Hot 100 Chart for 10 consecutive weeks. Moreover, the boys have officially entered the Guinness Hall of Fame after breaking 23 eye-popping records throughout 2021, which is a remarkable and well-deserved feat.

BTS also joins A-listers Adele, Justin Bieber, Billie Eilish and Ed Sheeran, among others, as a nominee at this year’s People’s Choice Awards, under the categories of Group, Song, and Video for “Butter” and their collaborative single with Coldplay “My Universe.”

RELATED: BTS, Coldplay secure Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 with ‘My Universe’