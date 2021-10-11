BTS Pop-up Store extended until October 31; BTS origins movie still showing

MANILA, Philippines — Due to popular demand, the BTS ARMY has more time to visit the "BTS POP-UP: MAP OF THE SOUL" Showcase in SM Megamall, as it recently announced its extension until October 31.

Located at the Third Level on Mega Fashion Hall, the store will be open daily from 10:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.

With this comes the release of new merchandise including the TinyTAN collection inspired by BTS’s record-breaking disco pop single "Dynamite." The TinyTAN Dynamite collection includes T-shirts and shorts with prints and lyrics of the song; as well as office stuff like mouse pads, note set, spiral notebooks, puzzle, pens and cable tie sets.

Other bestsellers include figurines of each BTS member, bottle openers, muddlers, glasses, and reusable tumblers with Dynamite logos and designs.

For a seamless entry, advance registration is required through online booking platform Morningkall. There will also be a queue available for walk-ins. Only five walk-ins are allowed per slot. Admission guidelines such as physical distancing and crowd control will be enforced to ensure safety of its patrons.

Back-to-back treats for K-pop fans

K-Pop fans in the Philippines are in for a treat as SKY brings the premieres of sought-after K-Pop specials on their favorite idols, with "BTS: Global Takeover" and "The Rise of K-Pop" on SKY Pay-Per-View.

Certified Pinoy ARMYs can look back on the humble beginnings of Jungkook, V, Suga, Ji-min, RM, J-Hope and Jin before their rise to global superstardom as the iconic K-Pop boy group BTS in "BTS: Global Takeover." Apart from their inspiring narrative to international music success and how they revolutionized the industry, get a closer look at their daily lives as global icons and tour the world with them while spreading joy to ARMYs worldwide in this must-watch BTS feature.

Meanwhile, learn more fascinating facts on your favorite K-Pop groups, including BTS, Blackpink, iKON, EXO, VIXX, NCT, and G-idle — from their catchy tunes, sizzling hot choreographies, spectacular production numbers, highly-supportive fandoms and their journey to make a name for themselves under the limelight — in "The Rise of K-Pop."