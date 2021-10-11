



































































 




   

   









   ^


         

            

            








            

            

               
            

            

            

               

                  

                     

                        
Korean Wave

                        
BTS Pop-up Store extended until October 31; BTS origins movie still showing

                        

                        
Kathleen A. Llemit - Philstar.com
October 11, 2021 | 4:28pm
                        

                        


                        
                        
BTS Pop-up Store extended until October 31; BTS origins movie still showing
From left: "BTS POP-UP: MAP OF THE SOUL" Showcase in SM Megamall; "BTS: Global Takeover" 
Photo release

                        

                           
MANILA, Philippines — Due to popular demand, the BTS ARMY has more time to visit the "BTS POP-UP: MAP OF THE SOUL" Showcase in SM Megamall, as it recently announced its extension until October 31.



Located at the Third Level on Mega Fashion Hall, the store will be open daily from 10:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.



With this comes the release of new merchandise including the TinyTAN collection inspired by BTS’s record-breaking disco pop single "Dynamite." The TinyTAN Dynamite collection includes T-shirts and shorts with prints and lyrics of the song; as well as office stuff like mouse pads, note set, spiral notebooks, puzzle, pens and cable tie sets.



Other bestsellers include figurines of each BTS member, bottle openers, muddlers, glasses, and reusable tumblers with Dynamite logos and designs.



For a seamless entry, advance registration is required through online booking platform Morningkall. There will also be a queue available for walk-ins. Only five walk-ins are allowed per slot. Admission guidelines such as physical distancing and crowd control will be enforced to ensure safety of its patrons.



Back-to-back treats for K-pop fans 



K-Pop fans in the Philippines are in for a treat as SKY brings the premieres of sought-after K-Pop specials on their favorite idols, with "BTS: Global Takeover" and "The Rise of K-Pop" on SKY Pay-Per-View.



Certified Pinoy ARMYs can look back on the humble beginnings of Jungkook, V, Suga, Ji-min, RM, J-Hope and Jin before their rise to global superstardom as the iconic K-Pop boy group BTS in "BTS: Global Takeover." Apart from their inspiring narrative to international music success and how they revolutionized the industry, get a closer look at their daily lives as global icons and tour the world with them while spreading joy to ARMYs worldwide in this must-watch BTS feature. 



Meanwhile, learn more fascinating facts on your favorite K-Pop groups, including BTS, Blackpink, iKON, EXO, VIXX, NCT, and G-idle — from their catchy tunes, sizzling hot choreographies, spectacular production numbers, highly-supportive fandoms and their journey to make a name for themselves under the limelight — in "The Rise of K-Pop." 



K-pop fans can watch these back-to-back specials in the comfort of their homes on SKY Pay-Per-View, until October 17. Watch "BTS: Global Takeover" back-to-back with "The Rise of K-Pop" commercial-free and in high-definition for only P499, with 48-hour access upon subscription. To avail, visit mysky.com.ph/skyppv or text SKY PPV  to 23662.       


                        


                        



                        

                           

                        


                        

                           





                        


                        

                                                      BTS
                                                      BTS ARMY
                                                      

                        


                        

      

         

         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 &lsquo;Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha&rsquo; having troubles with fans visiting houses filmed in drama
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
2 days ago

                              
                              
‘Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha’ having troubles with fans visiting houses filmed in drama


                              

                                                                  By Seph Asong |
                                 2 days ago                              


                                                            
For two consecutive weeks, tvN’s ‘Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha’ has been enjoying the spotlight and soaring high...

                                                         


      

         

            
Korean Wave
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Squid Game: South Korea's latest cultural phenomenon
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
3 days ago

                              
                              
Squid Game: South Korea's latest cultural phenomenon


                              

                                                                  By Claire Lee |
                                 3 days ago                              


                                                            
A dystopian vision of a polarised society, Netflix smash hit "Squid Game" blends a tight plot, social allegory and uncompromising...

                                                         


      

         

            
Korean Wave
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Wrong number: 'Squid Game' card triggers call deluge
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
4 days ago

                              
                              
Wrong number: 'Squid Game' card triggers call deluge


                              

                                 4 days ago                              


                                                            
Global streaming giant Netflix has edited a phone number that appears in its global hit series "Squid Game" after South Koreans...

                                                         


      

         

            
Korean Wave
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 BTS, Coldplay secure Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 with &lsquo;My Universe&rsquo;
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
4 days ago

                              
                              
BTS, Coldplay secure Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 with ‘My Universe’


                              

                                                                  By Seph Asong |
                                 4 days ago                              


                                                            
BTS and Coldplay’s collaborative new single "My Universe" skyrocketed to the Billboard Hot 100 song chart at No....

                                                         


      

         

            
Korean Wave
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 HoYeon Jung overtakes Song Hye-kyo on IG: Facts about &lsquo;Squid Game's' player 067
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
4 days ago

                              
                              
HoYeon Jung overtakes Song Hye-kyo on IG: Facts about ‘Squid Game's' player 067


                              

                                                                  By Seph Asong,Seph Asong |
                                 4 days ago                              


                                                            
Although Netflix hasn’t confirmed whether or not it will be renewing "Squid Game" for a season 2, fans are already excited...

                                                         


      

         

            
Korean Wave
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 WATCH: &lsquo;True Beauty&rsquo; star Hwang In Youp misses lechon, Davao&nbsp;
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
11 days ago

                              
                              
WATCH: ‘True Beauty’ star Hwang In Youp misses lechon, Davao 


                              

                                                                  By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo,Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo |
                                 11 days ago                              


                                                            
“Philippines is always a beautiful country.”

                                                         


      

         

            
Korean Wave
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with