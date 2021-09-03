







































































 




   

   









   ^


         

            

            








            

            

               
            

            

            

               

                  

                     

                        
Korean Wave

                        
BTS enters Guinness World Records Hall of Fame

                        

                        
Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
September 3, 2021 | 2:04pm
                        

                        


                        
                        
BTS enters Guinness World Records Hall of Fame
K-pop sensation BTS have ascended to global superstardom since their debut in 2013
Photo Release

                        

                           
MANILA, Philippines — The Guinness World Records awarded South Korean sensation BTS a Hall of Fame honor.



“Without further ado, we are delighted to welcome BTS to our Guinness World Records Hall of Fame,” Guinness said. 

   
   


“South Korea’s very own Bangtan Sonyeondan (or Bangtan Boys, which translates as 'Bulletproof Boy Scouts') are widely known by the acronym BTS and need no introduction. Ever since rising to international fame in 2018, these seven dancers, singers and songwriters have jumped from strength to strength,” it added. 



According to Guinness, BTS collected 23 Guinness World Records titles across music and social media that include the most streamed group on Spotify, most followed music group on Instagram, most viewers for the premiere of a music video on YouTube, most streamed track on Spotify in the first 24 hours, most viewed YouTube video in 24 hours by a K-pop group, fastest time to reach one million followers on TikTok, most tickets sold for a livestreamed concert and most viewed YouTube music video in 24 hours.  



 










 



"Despite their young age, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V and Jungkook have left a mark in the present cultural landscape, breaking free from the limitations of their home market and of a language, South Korean, that remains widely unknown to the international public," Guinness said. 

    

Guinness also said that the boyband are fighting for other causez: self-love, self-acceptance and mental health awareness. 



“Other than partnering up with UNICEF for their Love Myself campaign against children and teen abuse, the septet has often addressed mental health issues in their lyrics and public speeches. Their positivity and openness towards themes that are often considered taboo kindled even stronger support from their fans – especially via Twitter,” the organization said. 



“As for their ability to have fun, amaze and communicate through music and dance moves, as well as their dedication for breaking records… that is certainly what marks BTS as the perfect fit for our Hall of Fame 2022,” it added. 

 


                        


                        

                        

                           

                        


                        

                           





                        


                        

                                                      BTS
                                                      

                        


                        

      

         

         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 BTS enters Guinness World Records Hall of Fame
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
1 hour ago

                              
                              
BTS enters Guinness World Records Hall of Fame


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo,Jan Milo Severo |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
The Guinness World Records awarded South Korean sensation BTS a Hall of Fame honor.

                                                         


      

         

            
Korean Wave
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Sandara Park joins GOT7 Bambam's label Abyss
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
1 day ago

                              
                              
Sandara Park joins GOT7 Bambam's label Abyss


                              

                                                                  By Kathleen A. Llemit,Kathleen A. Llemit |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Dara's signing with Abyss, however, has a more personal meaning for the Korean pop star.

                                                         


      

         

            
Korean Wave
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Lee Min-ho agency denies actor dating ex-Momoland member
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
3 days ago

                              
                              
Lee Min-ho agency denies actor dating ex-Momoland member


                              

                                                                  By Kathleen A. Llemit |
                                 3 days ago                              


                                                            
The supposed "romance" between Lee Min-ho and former Momoland member Yeonwoo is cut short as the actor's agency immediately...

                                                         


      

         

            
Korean Wave
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 'Train to Busan' remake? Internet users give mixed reactions
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
3 days ago

                              
                              
'Train to Busan' remake? Internet users give mixed reactions


                              

                                                                  By Kathleen A. Llemit,Kathleen A. Llemit |
                                 3 days ago                              


                                                            
Hit Korean zombie flick "Train To Busan" trended on Twitter Philippines today as many Internet users reacted on its planned...

                                                         


      

         

            
Korean Wave
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 WATCH: Tomorrow X Together thanks Filipino fans for support
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
8 days ago

                              
                              
WATCH: Tomorrow X Together thanks Filipino fans for support


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 8 days ago                              


                                                            
South Korean boyband Tomorrow X Together, also known as TXT, thanked their Filipino fans for welcoming them and their music...

                                                         


      

         

            
Korean Wave
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 TWICE to perform on GMA-7
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
12 days ago

                              
                              
TWICE to perform on GMA-7


                              

                                 12 days ago                              


                                                            
TWICE, one of South Korea’s most successful K-Pop acts today, will perform on GMA-7 and Shopee Live as part of leading...

                                                         


      

         

            
Korean Wave
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with