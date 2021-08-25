WATCH: Tomorrow X Together thanks Filipino fans for support

MANILA, Philippines — South Korean boyband Tomorrow X Together, also known as TXT, thanked their Filipino fans for welcoming them and their music with open arms.

In a video sent by Smart Communications to Philstar.com, TXT member Soobin said the group will exert extra effort for their loving fans.

“I am not sure if we deserve all these. On behalf of our team, I would like to thank everyone for all their great support and love. In return, we will exert extra effort for our loving fans," Soobin said.

“I'm just very thankful for all your support. We promise to try harder," Yeonjun added.

Beomgyu said they are glad that the message they wanted to deliver is well-received.

“I'm just glad that the message we want to deliver to our audience is received well. In the future, I would like to do songs that give empathy and joy," Beomgyu said.

“In my view, we were able to receive all this support because we continue to take on challenges and create various content," Taehyun added.

“I think we receive the attention we get because we try our new things and produce music that share and deliver thoughts," Hueningkai said.

Smart Communications, Inc. recently dropped its latest TV commercial for Smart Prepaid headlined by the K-Pop’s “It” group for 2021.

Fresh off the massive success of its partnership with 21st century pop icons BTS, Smart carries on by teaming up with TOMORROW x TOGETHER (TXT) to promote “Build Your Own GIGA,” a breakthrough feature on the GigaLife App that gives prepaid subscribers the ease and convenience to make their own GIGA promos according to their passion and lifestyle needs.

“We recognize that many of our young subscribers have different lifestyle needs based on their dreams and various interests. We want to give them the freedom and flexibility to build the perfect GIGA promo with just a few taps on the GigaLife App. This is one of the most efficient ways for Smart to inspire the Filipino youth. Let the young ones set a path for a better tomorrow,” said Jane J. Basas, Senior Vice President and Head of Consumer Wireless Business at Smart.

The choice of TOMORROW X TOGETHER as the young and effervescent headliners for “Build Your Own GIGA” couldn’t have come at a more opportune time. Recognized globally as one of music’s top acts and rallied by their fandom called MOA (short for Moments of Alwaysness), the five-member group resonates with Smart Prepaid’s youth-driven purpose.

“Fans are naturally drawn to the music of TOMORROW X TOGETHER because of their signature sound. The music is similarly distinct, as they connect with their listeners through personal stories about the challenges that comes along with growing-up. With that, they are able to represent our young subscribers’ desire to constantly build on their passions and stay committed to their dreams despite the odds,” Basas said. — Video from Smart Communications