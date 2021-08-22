







































































 




   







   















   ^


         

            

            








            

            

               
            

            

            

               

                  


                  
TWICE to perform on GMA-7
TWICE
Photo release

                     

                        

                           
TWICE to perform on GMA-7

                           

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                            (Philstar.com) - August 22, 2021 - 12:11pm                           

                        

						
                        

                           
MANILA, Philippines — TWICE, one of South Korea’s most successful K-Pop acts today, will perform on GMA-7 and Shopee Live as part of leading e-commerce platform Shopee's 9.9 Super Shopping Day TV Special.



With hits such as "Alcohol-Free," "Feel Special" and "What is Love," TWICE will treat ONCE, the official TWICE fandom, with stunning visuals. 



Related: Who is ITZY? TWICE's sister group makes waves as global brands' new face



Martin Yu, Director at Shopee Philippines said, “We’re thrilled to have the popular K-Pop group TWICE on board as our headline performer at the Shopee 9.9 Super Shopping Day TV Special. We’ve prepared a truly action-packed program, so we invite all Filipinos to look forward with joy and excitement as TWICE joins in celebrating the start of the year-end shopping season. We also encourage users to add to cart while watching, so they don’t miss out on all the great deals.”



Aside from much-anticipated song and dance numbers from the group, here are a couple of exciting teasers on what to expect during the 9.9 Super Shopping Day TV Special: 



    
	
  • Shopee Brand Ambassador Kris Aquino returns to host Shopee Quiz. After her stint as the game master during the 8.8 Mega Flash Sale TV Special, the brand ambassador returns for another thrilling round of the game with fans. 
    • 
	
  • Millions worth of prizes and other giveaways. Users can tune in for several chances to win millions worth of cash prizes and giveaways. Two lucky viewers each get to win a house and lot.
    • 




RELATED: 'Chan-Chan': Netizens clamor for Jackie Chan, Jose Mari Chan collaboration


                        


                        

                        

                           

                        


                        

                           





                        


                        

                                                      K-POP
                                                      

                        


                        

      

         

         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 TWICE to perform on GMA-7
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
1 hour ago

                              
                              
TWICE to perform on GMA-7


                              

                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
TWICE, one of South Korea’s most successful K-Pop acts today, will perform on GMA-7 and Shopee Live as part of leading...

                                                         


      

         

            
Korean Wave
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Smart launches BTS special edition prepaid kit
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
1 day ago

                              
                              
Smart launches BTS special edition prepaid kit


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Smart Communications launched the BTS Special Edition Prepaid Kit on Friday. 

                                                         


      

         

            
Korean Wave
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Hyun Bin gives peek at 'Confidential Assignment 2' look in new ad for Philippine brand
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
5 days ago

                              
                              
Hyun Bin gives peek at 'Confidential Assignment 2' look in new ad for Philippine brand


                              

                                                                  By Kathleen A. Llemit |
                                 5 days ago                              


                                                            
Hyun Bin leads another "operation" — to the delight of his fans.

                                                         


      

         

            
Korean Wave
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 WATCH: Sue Ramirez copies lookalikes Blackpink Lisa, Anne Hathaway
                              


                                                            

                                  Exclusive                              

                                                         


                           

                                                            
8 days ago

                              
                              
WATCH: Sue Ramirez copies lookalikes Blackpink Lisa, Anne Hathaway


                              

                                                                  By Kathleen A. Llemit,Kathleen A. Llemit |
                                 8 days ago                              


                                                            
Sue Ramirez thanked fans who think she looks like Blackpink's Lisa Manoban. Apart from Lisa, some people also noticed her...

                                                         


      

         

            
Korean Wave
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 SuperM hosts virtual concert, fan meet across Asia
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
9 days ago

                              
                              
SuperM hosts virtual concert, fan meet across Asia


                              

                                                                  By Kathleen A. Llemit |
                                 9 days ago                              


                                                            
Amid absences due to military duty and quarantine, SuperM still managed to delight their fans in Asia last Saturday, August...

                                                         


      

         

            
Korean Wave
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Ex K-pop star Seungri jailed for 3 years for arranging prostitution &mdash; reports
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
9 days ago

                              
                              
Ex K-pop star Seungri jailed for 3 years for arranging prostitution — reports


                              

                                 9 days ago                              


                                                            
Disgraced former K-pop star Seungri was convicted of arranging prostitution and other charges stemming from a sex and drugs...

                                                         


      

         

            
Korean Wave
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with