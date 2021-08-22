TWICE to perform on GMA-7

MANILA, Philippines — TWICE, one of South Korea’s most successful K-Pop acts today, will perform on GMA-7 and Shopee Live as part of leading e-commerce platform Shopee's 9.9 Super Shopping Day TV Special.

With hits such as "Alcohol-Free," "Feel Special" and "What is Love," TWICE will treat ONCE, the official TWICE fandom, with stunning visuals.

Martin Yu, Director at Shopee Philippines said, “We’re thrilled to have the popular K-Pop group TWICE on board as our headline performer at the Shopee 9.9 Super Shopping Day TV Special. We’ve prepared a truly action-packed program, so we invite all Filipinos to look forward with joy and excitement as TWICE joins in celebrating the start of the year-end shopping season. We also encourage users to add to cart while watching, so they don’t miss out on all the great deals.”

Aside from much-anticipated song and dance numbers from the group, here are a couple of exciting teasers on what to expect during the 9.9 Super Shopping Day TV Special:

Shopee Brand Ambassador Kris Aquino returns to host Shopee Quiz. After her stint as the game master during the 8.8 Mega Flash Sale TV Special, the brand ambassador returns for another thrilling round of the game with fans.

Millions worth of prizes and other giveaways. Users can tune in for several chances to win millions worth of cash prizes and giveaways. Two lucky viewers each get to win a house and lot.

