Smart launches BTS special edition prepaid kit
K-pop sensation BTS have ascended to global superstardom since their debut in 2013
Smart launches BTS special edition prepaid kit

                           

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

MANILA, Philippines — Smart Communications launched the BTS Special Edition Prepaid Kit on Friday. 



The special edition prepaid kit comes with an exclusive free poster, P400 worth of prepaid load, and a SIM pack with up to 9 GB FREE data to cover all patrons connectivity needs, whether it’s for watching the latest BTS music videos, surfing fan sites for updates, or sharing uplifting BTS messages to your social media circles.



Subscribers also get the opportunity to collect seven glossy paperbag designs featuring all seven members.



The “event promo of the year” will be available starting August 24 via the Smart Online Store and Smart Official Stores in Lazada, Shopee & GrabMart. The kit will also be made available at Smart Stores depending on the quarantine status by August 31.



“We’ve been overwhelmed by the support we received since the announcement of our groundbreaking partnership with BTS. We’re inspired by your response to our collaboration, and this is why we’re always looking for ways to bring you closer to your favorite pop icons,” said Jane Basas, SVP and head of Consumer Wireless Business at Smart.



BTS, an acronym of Bangtan Sonyeondan or “Beyond the Scene,” is a GRAMMY-nominated South Korean group that has been capturing the hearts of millions of fans globally since its debut in June 2013. The members of BTS are RM, Jin, SUGA, j-hope, Jimin, V and Jung Kook. Gaining recognition for their authentic and self-produced music, top-notch performances, and the way they interact with their fans,



BTS has established themselves as 21st century pop icons breaking countless world records. While imparting a positive influence through activities such as the LOVE MYSELF campaign and the UN "Speak Yourself" speech, the band has mobilized millions of fans across the world (named ARMY), collected five No.1 Billboard Hot 100  singles in less than a year, performed multiple sold-out stadium shows across the world, and been named TIME’s Entertainer of the Year 2020. 



BTS has been nominated for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for the 63rd GRAMMY Awards and recognized with numerous prestigious awards like the Billboard Music Awards, American Music Awards and MTV Video Music Awards. Smart is the Philippines’ fastest 5G network in the Philippines for the first half of 2021, according to the latest report by Ookla, the global leader in internet testing and analytics. 


                        


                        

                        

                           

                        


                        

                           





                        


                        

