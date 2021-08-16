







































































 




   







   















Hyun Bin gives peek at 'Confidential Assignment 2' look in new ad for Philippine brand
                           Kathleen A. Llemit (Philstar.com) - August 16, 2021 - 1:49pm                           

                        

						
                        

                           
MANILA, Philippines — Hyun Bin leads another "operation" — to the delight of his fans.



The "Crash Landing On You" star's latest short film sees him commandeering an operation that sent out gifts to unsuspecting people on the streets. It turns out, these boxes are treats from the first regional brand ambassador of LazMall.



The short film is part of the promotional campaign for Lazada's 9.9 Big Brands Sale where exclusive deals and offers via a curation of time-limited Brand Mega Offers and Flash Sale promotions is set from September 9 to 11.



“Shooting the short film for the campaign was incredibly fun, especially when we got creative in demonstrating the efficiency, reliability and variety of products that LazMall offers to shoppers through a secret agent mission storyline,” the Hallyu star said.



It's no fuss for him as he had played men in uniform or spy characters in movies and TV such as "CLOY" and "Confidential Assignment." The latter's sequel, "Confidential Assignment 2: International," wrapped up shooting last June.



Earlier in August, LazMall introduced a new personalized portal, LazMall Prestige, featuring a portfolio of four categories with over 50 premium brands such as L’Occitane, Shiseido, SMEG, Bang and Olufsen, Tempur, Dyson, Polo Ralph Lauren, Calvin Klein and Tommy Hilfiger, with the latest addition, La Mer.



In addition, LazMall features Brand Mega Offers and a returns policy of up to two times compensation in the Philippines.



LazMall is the platform run by the Lazada Group, an e-commerce platform founded in 2012. The company is the Southeast Asian flagship platform of the Alibaba Group.



RELATED: Hyun Bin: 'Travel is essential;' 'touring the Philippines would be great'


                        


                        

                        

                           

                        


                        

                           





                        


                        

