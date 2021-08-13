







































































 




   







   















   ^


         

            

            








            

            

               
            

            

            

               

                  


                  

                     

                        

                           
WATCH: Sue Ramirez copies lookalikes Blackpink Lisa, Anne Hathaway

                           

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Kathleen A. Llemit (Philstar.com) - August 13, 2021 - 1:37pm                           

                        

						
                        

                           
MANILA, Philippines — Sue Ramirez thanked fans who think she looks like Blackpink's Lisa Manoban. Apart from Lisa, some people also noticed her resemblance to Shaina Magdayao and Anne Hathaway.



"Nakakahiya kay Lisa," she said during her exclusive interview with Philstar.com for its online show "Slam Book."

   
   


She continued, "Natutuwa ako syempre. Ang ganda-ganda ni Lisa. Sobrang talented nya and to be... para masabi na kamukha ko daw siya, maraming salamat, guys!"



Sue is also honored and flattered to be tagged as Anne Hathaway's lookalike. She said she has been a fan of the Hollywood actress who got her big break from the "Princess Diaries" movies.



"I literally watched all of her movies. To be compared to her is a big, big honor. Sana kasing galing ko rin siya umarte at kasing galing ko rin siya kumanta. Very flattered. Kung sa tingin niyo ako si 'Princess Diaries,' then, why not?" she said.



Sue shared a fond memory with her other lookalike, fellow ABS-CBN star Shaina Magdayao.



She said it happened at one of the big events in their home network. Prior to their crossing paths, people have been tagging her and Shaina and saying they look a lot like each other.



She and Shaina exchanged a few words and Sue is not sure if Shaina still remembers that day.



"Sobra akong natuwa. Flattered kasi pinansin ako ni Shaina. Noong bata ako, pinapanood ko lang siya. Literal. Ang ganda-ganda niya. 'Di ba naman? Makumpara ako sa isang Shaina Magdayao. 'Di ako magre-reklamo," Sue said.



WATCH: Sue Ramirez answers 'Slam Book' questions



 






 



RELATED: Sue Ramirez opens up about insecurities, shares beauty tips


                        


                        

                        

                           

                        


                        

                           





                        


                        

                                                      SLAM BOOK
                                                      SUE RAMIREZ
                                                      

                        


                        

      

         

         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 SuperM hosts virtual concert, fan meet across Asia
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
20 hours ago

                              
                              
SuperM hosts virtual concert, fan meet across Asia


                              

                                                                  By Kathleen A. Llemit |
                                 20 hours ago                              


                                                            
Amid absences due to military duty and quarantine, SuperM still managed to delight their fans in Asia last Saturday, August...

                                                         


      

         

            
Korean Wave
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Ex K-pop star Seungri jailed for 3 years for arranging prostitution &mdash; reports
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
23 hours ago

                              
                              
Ex K-pop star Seungri jailed for 3 years for arranging prostitution — reports


                              

                                 23 hours ago                              


                                                            
Disgraced former K-pop star Seungri was convicted of arranging prostitution and other charges stemming from a sex and drugs...

                                                         


      

         

            
Korean Wave
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Blackpink to hold 5th anniversary pop-up event
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
1 day ago

                              
                              
Blackpink to hold 5th anniversary pop-up event


                              

                                                                  By Christine Mae Guevara,Christine Mae Guevara |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
South Korean girl group Blackpink celebrates their fifth anniversary with their fans by holding a pop-up exhibition later...

                                                         


      

         

            
Korean Wave
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Ruby Rodriguez shares how COVID-19 frontliner sister got her into K-drama fandom
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
2 days ago

                              
                              
Ruby Rodriguez shares how COVID-19 frontliner sister got her into K-drama fandom


                              

                                                                  By Kathleen A. Llemit |
                                 2 days ago                              


                                                            
Ruby Rodriguez credits her Manang Sally as the biggest influencer who made her addicted to K-dramas.

                                                         


      

         

            
Korean Wave
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Andrea Brillantes no longer BTS fan after bashed by ARMY
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
2 days ago

                              
                              
Andrea Brillantes no longer BTS fan after bashed by ARMY


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo,Jan Milo Severo |
                                 2 days ago                              


                                                            
Kapamilya young actress Andrea Brillates revealed that she’s no longer a fan of Korean group BTS after receiving lots...

                                                         


      

         

            
Korean Wave
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Hyun Bin reveals why 'Secret Garden' was destined for him
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
4 days ago

                              
                              
Hyun Bin reveals why 'Secret Garden' was destined for him


                              

                                                                  By Kathleen A. Llemit |
                                 4 days ago                              


                                                            
Those who have recently started to watch K-drama might have come to love Hyun Bin in "Crash Landing On You" but the Hallyu...

                                                         


      

         

            
Korean Wave
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with