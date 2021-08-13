WATCH: Sue Ramirez copies lookalikes Blackpink Lisa, Anne Hathaway

MANILA, Philippines — Sue Ramirez thanked fans who think she looks like Blackpink's Lisa Manoban. Apart from Lisa, some people also noticed her resemblance to Shaina Magdayao and Anne Hathaway.

"Nakakahiya kay Lisa," she said during her exclusive interview with Philstar.com for its online show "Slam Book."

She continued, "Natutuwa ako syempre. Ang ganda-ganda ni Lisa. Sobrang talented nya and to be... para masabi na kamukha ko daw siya, maraming salamat, guys!"

Sue is also honored and flattered to be tagged as Anne Hathaway's lookalike. She said she has been a fan of the Hollywood actress who got her big break from the "Princess Diaries" movies.

"I literally watched all of her movies. To be compared to her is a big, big honor. Sana kasing galing ko rin siya umarte at kasing galing ko rin siya kumanta. Very flattered. Kung sa tingin niyo ako si 'Princess Diaries,' then, why not?" she said.

Sue shared a fond memory with her other lookalike, fellow ABS-CBN star Shaina Magdayao.

She said it happened at one of the big events in their home network. Prior to their crossing paths, people have been tagging her and Shaina and saying they look a lot like each other.

She and Shaina exchanged a few words and Sue is not sure if Shaina still remembers that day.

"Sobra akong natuwa. Flattered kasi pinansin ako ni Shaina. Noong bata ako, pinapanood ko lang siya. Literal. Ang ganda-ganda niya. 'Di ba naman? Makumpara ako sa isang Shaina Magdayao. 'Di ako magre-reklamo," Sue said.

