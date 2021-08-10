







































































 




   







   















   ^


         

            

            








            

            

               
            

            

            

               

                  


                  
Andrea Brillantes no longer BTS fan after bashed by ARMY
Actress Andrea Brillantes
Charisma Lico via Andrea Brillantes' Instagram page

                     

                        

                           
Andrea Brillantes no longer BTS fan after bashed by ARMY

                           

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - August 10, 2021 - 6:18pm                           

                        

						
                        

                           
MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya young actress Andrea Brillantes revealed that she’s no longer a fan of Korean group BTS after receiving lots of bashing from ARMY. 



In her YouTube channel, Andrea posted a vlog titled “Reading Hate Comments.”



Andrea admitted that she’s a fan of Korean girl group Blackpink then got obsessed with BTS. 



“Nagkaroon ako ng obsession sa kanila (BTS), tapos binash ako ng buong ARMY (fans of BTS). Dahil lang nagustuhan ko ang BTS,” Andrea shared.



 






 



“Sobrang grabe ng hate, parang natakot na rin ako silang mahalin. Sabi ko, sige na nga, ‘di na lang ako magmamahal ng kahit ano, char!” Andrea added.



Now, Andrea said that she’s not a fan of BTS anymore. 



“Ngayon, wala na akong pake actually. Na-realize ko na lahat ng mamahalin ko, lahat ng magiging fan ako ng something, ihe-hate nila ako, so hamu na lang, wala na akong pake,” she said. — Video from Andrea 


                        


                        

                        

                           

                        


                        

                           





                        


                        

                                                      ANDREA BRILLANTES
                                                      

                        


                        

      

         

         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Hyun Bin reveals why 'Secret Garden' was destined for him
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
1 day ago

                              
                              
Hyun Bin reveals why 'Secret Garden' was destined for him


                              

                                                                  By Kathleen A. Llemit |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Those who have recently started to watch K-drama might have come to love Hyun Bin in "Crash Landing On You" but the Hallyu...

                                                         


      

         

            
Korean Wave
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Xiumin tests positive for COVID-19, other EXO members awaiting results
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
4 days ago

                              
                              
Xiumin tests positive for COVID-19, other EXO members awaiting results


                              

                                                                  By James Patrick Cruz |
                                 4 days ago                              


                                                            
SM Entertainment confirmed that EXO's Xiumin tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday, Aug. 5, coinciding with the group’s...

                                                         


      

         

            
Korean Wave
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Hyun Bin reveals why he is not on social media
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
6 days ago

                              
                              
Hyun Bin reveals why he is not on social media


                              

                                                                  By Kathleen A. Llemit |
                                 6 days ago                              


                                                            
Hyun Bin admitted that it is hard for him to live and truly care about himself while being constantly in the spotlight. 

                                                         


      

         

            
Korean Wave
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Hyun Bin shares 'Crash Landing on You,' personal fun facts
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
6 days ago

                              
                              
Hyun Bin shares 'Crash Landing on You,' personal fun facts


                              

                                                                  By Kathleen A. Llemit,Kathleen A. Llemit |
                                 6 days ago                              


                                                            
Did you know that the staff and crew of "Crash Landing On You" (CLOY) had to bring a whole piano with them from South Korea...

                                                         


      

         

            
Korean Wave
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 K playlist: New Korean dramas, movies to binge-watch
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
7 days ago

                              
                              
K playlist: New Korean dramas, movies to binge-watch


                              

                                                                  By Kathleen A. Llemit |
                                 7 days ago                              


                                                            
Makjangs have become so popular these days.

                                                         


      

         

            
Korean Wave
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Top 6 Treasure songs to listen to
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
7 days ago

                              
                              
Top 6 Treasure songs to listen to


                              

                                                                  By Kathleen A. Llemit |
                                 7 days ago                              


                                                            
Two years since they participated and won in the reality survival program "YG Treasure Box," K-pop rookie group Treasure is...

                                                         


      

         

            
Korean Wave
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with