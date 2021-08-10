Andrea Brillantes no longer BTS fan after bashed by ARMY

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya young actress Andrea Brillantes revealed that she’s no longer a fan of Korean group BTS after receiving lots of bashing from ARMY.

In her YouTube channel, Andrea posted a vlog titled “Reading Hate Comments.”

Andrea admitted that she’s a fan of Korean girl group Blackpink then got obsessed with BTS.

“Nagkaroon ako ng obsession sa kanila (BTS), tapos binash ako ng buong ARMY (fans of BTS). Dahil lang nagustuhan ko ang BTS,” Andrea shared.

“Sobrang grabe ng hate, parang natakot na rin ako silang mahalin. Sabi ko, sige na nga, ‘di na lang ako magmamahal ng kahit ano, char!” Andrea added.

Now, Andrea said that she’s not a fan of BTS anymore.

“Ngayon, wala na akong pake actually. Na-realize ko na lahat ng mamahalin ko, lahat ng magiging fan ako ng something, ihe-hate nila ako, so hamu na lang, wala na akong pake,” she said. — Video from Andrea