Ruby Rodriguez shares how her late frontliner sister got her into to K-drama fandom

MANILA, Philippines — Ruby Rodriguez credits her Manang Sally as the biggest influencer who made her addicted to K-dramas.

The former "Eat Bulaga" host was never into it until her late, frontliner sister pleaded her that they both watch the hit romantic-comedy "Crash Landing On You" (CLOY).



"I wasn't a fan of K-drama. No, I was not. I watch Hollywood series. I've watched Spanish, Bollywood (shows). Pero yung Korean, I did not. Yung sister ko na namatay, mega, super, duper adik," said Ruby during her exclusive interview with Philstar.com's online show "Slam Book".



Her Manang Sally is Dr. Sally Gatchalian, the former head of the Philippine Pediatric Society and assistant director at the Research Insitute for Medical Tropical Medicine. Dr. Sally succumbed to COVID-19 in March last year.



"Sabi niya, 'Ruby panoorin mo, 'Crash Landing'. Hindi pa niya napapanood. It just started with CLOY. I said, uh, Sally naman. Pero sabi niya, 'Sabay tayo manood. Please, please'. Ewan ko pero noong araw na 'yun, I was in a nice mode. I said yes," Ruby recalled.



Ruby admired how her sister managed to watch K-dramas amid a hectic schedule. After getting hooked on her first K-drama, Dr. Sally gave her a list of classic K-drama shows, most of which, she said were remade by GMA.

Some of classic K-dramas remade by GMA are "Full House", "All About Eve", "Stairway To Heaven", "Endless Love", "Coffee Prince", and "My Love From The Star."



"Pinanood ko silang lahat, e, ang gaganda nilang lahat. I got hooked and then I started searching and searching. Ang ending, mas marami na akong napanood na hindi niya napanood," Ruby revealed.



She quipped that though she may have beaten her late, elder sister in watching all in her must-watch list, Dr. Sally has the best view from above.



"Mas marami na siguro siyang napanood kasi nasa langit na siya. Live niya na nakikita," Ruby ended.