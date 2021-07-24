







































































 




   

   









   ^


         

            

            








            

            

               
            

            

            

               

                  


                  
Ruby Rodriguez shares how her late frontliner sister got her into to K-drama fandom
Combination photo shows former actress and TV host Ruby Rodriguez and scene from K-drama "Crash Landing On You."
Instagram/rodriguezruby and "Crash Landing On You".

                     

                        

                           
Ruby Rodriguez shares how her late frontliner sister got her into to K-drama fandom

                           

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Kathleen A. Llemit (Philstar.com) - July 24, 2021 - 11:51am                           

                        

						
                        

                           
MANILA, Philippines — Ruby Rodriguez credits her Manang Sally as the biggest influencer who made her addicted to K-dramas.



The former "Eat Bulaga" host was never into it until her late, frontliner sister pleaded her that they both watch the hit romantic-comedy "Crash Landing On You" (CLOY).



"I wasn't a fan of K-drama. No, I was not. I watch Hollywood series. I've watched Spanish, Bollywood (shows). Pero yung Korean, I did not. Yung sister ko na namatay, mega, super, duper adik," said Ruby during her exclusive interview with Philstar.com's online show "Slam Book".  



Her Manang Sally is Dr. Sally Gatchalian, the former head of the Philippine Pediatric Society and assistant director at the Research Insitute for Medical Tropical Medicine. Dr. Sally succumbed to COVID-19 in March last year.



"Sabi niya, 'Ruby panoorin mo, 'Crash Landing'. Hindi pa niya napapanood. It just started with CLOY. I said, uh, Sally naman. Pero sabi niya, 'Sabay tayo manood. Please, please'. Ewan ko pero noong araw na 'yun, I was in a nice mode. I said yes," Ruby recalled.



Ruby admired how her sister managed to watch K-dramas amid a hectic schedule. After getting hooked on her first K-drama, Dr. Sally gave her a list of classic K-drama shows, most of which, she said were remade by GMA.



Some of classic K-dramas remade by GMA are "Full House", "All About Eve", "Stairway To Heaven",  "Endless Love", "Coffee Prince", and "My Love From The Star."



"Pinanood ko silang lahat, e, ang gaganda nilang lahat. I got hooked and then I started searching and searching. Ang ending, mas marami na akong napanood na hindi niya napanood," Ruby revealed.



She quipped that though she may have beaten her late, elder sister in watching all in her must-watch list, Dr. Sally has the best view from above.



"Mas marami na siguro siyang napanood kasi nasa langit na siya. Live niya na nakikita," Ruby ended.


                        


                        

                        

                           

                        


                        

                           





                        


                        

                                                      CLOY
                                                      

                        


                        

      

         

         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Ruby Rodriguez shares how her late frontliner sister got her into to K-drama fandom
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
1 hour ago

                              
                              
Ruby Rodriguez shares how her late frontliner sister got her into to K-drama fandom


                              

                                                                  By Kathleen A. Llemit |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
Ruby Rodriguez credits her Manang Sally as the biggest influencer who made her addicted to K-dramas. 

                                                         


      

         

            
Korean Wave
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 New K-pop museum: Virtual tour of HYBE Insight in Seoul
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
20 hours ago

                              
                              
New K-pop museum: Virtual tour of HYBE Insight in Seoul


                              

                                                                  By Ritz L. Ignacio,Ritz L. Ignacio |
                                 20 hours ago                              


                                                            
Under the three main themes of "sound," "movement" and "story," the museum attempts to show the power of music and suggests...

                                                         


      

         

            
Korean Wave
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Son Ye-Jin: 'Crash Landing' crush reveals 8 facts about her
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
4 days ago

                              
                              
Son Ye-Jin: 'Crash Landing' crush reveals 8 facts about her


                              

                                                                  By Kathleen A. Llemit |
                                 4 days ago                              


                                                            
Hallyu superstar Son Ye-jin sat with her fans for the Smart-hosted fan virtual event on its website, Smart Hallyu...

                                                         


      

         

            
Korean Wave
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 'Absolutely beautiful': Son Ye-jin says she could live in the Philippines
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
4 days ago

                              
                              
'Absolutely beautiful': Son Ye-jin says she could live in the Philippines


                              

                                                                  By Kathleen A. Llemit |
                                 4 days ago                              


                                                            
Son Ye-jin came to the Philippines a long time ago and based on that experience, she said she could live here.

                                                         


      

         

            
Korean Wave
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Korean virus disaster flick has Cannes reaching for its masks
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
7 days ago

                              
                              
Korean virus disaster flick has Cannes reaching for its masks


                              

                                                                  By JÃ¼rgen Hecker,JÃ¼rgen Hecker |
                                 7 days ago                              


                                                            
Cannes was shaken Friday by a South Korean virus flick about a bio-terrorist attack on a passenger plane.

                                                         


      

         

            
Korean Wave
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 No Psy but BTS play on as Seoul bans fast gym music
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
10 days ago

                              
                              
No Psy but BTS play on as Seoul bans fast gym music


                              

                                 10 days ago                              


                                                            
South Korean mega-hit "Gangnam Style" may be taken off gym playlists in the greater Seoul region -- but K-pop giants BTS can...

                                                         


      

         

            
Korean Wave
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with