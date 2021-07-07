







































































 




   

   









K-pop star Ailee on singing Filipino song, K-drama soundtracks
K-pop star Ailee
ABS-CBN Music/Released

                     

                        

                           
K-pop star Ailee on singing Filipino song, K-drama soundtracks

                           

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Kathleen A. Llemit (Philstar.com) - July 7, 2021 - 10:39pm                           

                        

						
                        

                           
MANILA, Philippines — Music knows no boundaries for K-pop superstar Ailee as she gets out of her comfort zone to sing a Filipino ballad, a karaoke staple that most Filipinos have belted out in their lives.



The Korean-American pop star did her version of the Martin Nievera classic "Kahit Isang Saglit." The single is part of the "Kaibigan: A Troy Laureta OPM Collective Volume 1."



Ailee showed her professionalism as she sounded like a native Filipino speaker when she sang the song chosen for her by the Filipino-American musical director, keyboardist and producer.



The two met through a David Foster event they attended and participated in. It was there that Laureta thought he would want to tap the Korean singer for one of his projects.



He chose "Kahit Isang Saglit" to be part of the album because it was a staple in their house and his father's favorite.



"What ultimately made me decide to work with Troy to be honest, is Troy himself. I love the song. I had the opportunity to listen to the song that I will be remaking and I love it. The melody was really beautiful. I didn’t really know what the song meant at that time but I knew that the lyrics would be great," Ailee revealed during the virtual mediacon of the collaboration.



She's been busy these days by releasing singles and a pre-release project prior to her next main album in July.



Ailee is currently heard as the singer of "Breaking Down," one of the official soundtracks of the K-drama "Doom At Your Service" starring Park Bo-young and Seo In-guk. The drama is set to end on June 29.



Ailee released "Lovin'" in May, which includes "Make Up Your Mind." The song's music video stars Ailee and "The Penthouse" star Park Eun-seok.



"It's very good to listen during the spring time especially when you’re driving in your car with great weather. I have a lot of songs in the album. I have two title tracks called 'Make Up Your Mind' and 'Spring Flower.' I have two different kinds of energy for this spring time," she explained.



Last month, she also lent her voice to Disney Korea's "Ultimate Celebration" campaign. Singing the song "Starting Now," Ailee was all smiles while singing a song about courage as shown by popular Disney princesses like Belle, Ariel, Anna, Elsa, Moana and Mulan.



RELATED: WATCH: Nicole Scherzinger sings line from 'Pangako' for boyfriend Thom Evans


                        


                        

                        

                           

                        


                        

                           





                        


                        

