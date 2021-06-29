BTS releases BTS of 'Live Your Passion with Purpose,' tops Billboard 100 for 5th week

MANILA, Philippines — For those who are wondering how BTS' Smart "Live Your Passion with Purpose" campaign was shot, its BTS (behind-the-scenes) video will be released today at 6 p.m.

The Army (BTS fandom) will not only get to see how the video was done via Smartbts.com.ph and using Smart data (whether Prepaid or Plan) but for those who are going to log in at the pre-show event at 5 p.m. will also get exclusive merchandise such as photocards. Lucky ones will get to take home a Samsung Galaxy S20 BTS Edition.

The BTS clip also comes with a special feature on Smartbts.com.ph that allows users to turn any mobile phone into an exclusive light stick called Army Bomb.

Directed by Goh Han Ki and produced in Seoul at the height of the global lockdown, the campaign featured the seven BTS members on different versions of The Penrose Stairs, which is symbolic of defying impossible situations.

It is set to two of the band’s most recent hits, the inspirational "Life Goes On" followed by the record-breaking "Dynamite."

“BTS won over the hearts of millions all over the world, not just with their talent, but also with their messages of hope and inspiration. On behalf of Smart, we are very honored to have this partnership with BTS that encourages the Filipino youth to keep their faith and continue pursuing their passion and purpose no matter the challenges the lie ahead,” said Jane J. Basas, Senior Vice President and Head of Consumer Wireless Business at Smart.

The negotiations took over seven months with the Smart team led by Basas and Joyce A. Ramirez of PublicityAsia dealing with BTS’ representatives in the United States and South Korea.

The event coincides with BTS’ "Butter" hits 400 million YouTube views and topping Billboard 100 for a fifth consecutive week.

