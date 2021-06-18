







































































 




   







   















From merch to house, car: Filipina â€˜Armyâ€™ has at least 2.2M-worth of BTS items
Etang Reyes and her massive BTS collection, including a room filled with merchandise and a car imprinted with the group's logo.
From merch to house, car: Filipina 'Army' has at least 2.2M-worth of BTS items

                           

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Jade Yamanaka Gime (Philstar.com) - June 18, 2021 - 8:43pm                           

                        

						
                        

                           
MANILA, Philippines — Listening to music, going to concerts, or even defending against bashers are just some ways fans do to show love and support to their favorite artists.



But among these kinds of support, purchasing merchandise is definitely a must-do, and this Filipina Army is living every fangirl’s dream. 



Etang Reyes not only has a room exclusively for her BTS merchandise, but she also has a luxury dinnerware and a BTS-inspired car. 



 






 



Her K-pop fandom life started in early 2018 when the album "Love Yourself: Answer" resonated with her, she said in an email interview with Cosmopolitan Philippines. 



“Because of BTS, I've realized that I need to love myself for who I am and not find happiness through people's validation. [They] taught me to stop looking at myself through society's perspectives,” she said. 



She never expected to become a fangirl at 40, but she's still glad that there are people her age, and even older, who share the same interest in BTS. 



On April 27, Reyes posted a video of her room full of BTS merchandise in a Facebook group called Home Buddies, where people are welcome to share their great finds. 



She thanked her supportive husband, who initiated the idea, as the room was dedicated solely to her collection, including albums, pillows, Funko Pops, keychains, lightsticks and even magazines. 



 






 



On the same day, she also posted another merchandise. Since she cannot personally dine with BTS, she just bought a dinnerware set to compensate for it. 



“Ito naman po yung dining table ko featuring BTS x Kwangjuyo dinnerware... The plates, bowls, cups, chopsticks, spoons are all official merch. This set is one of my ultimate budols po.  Most expensive set ko siya, tinalo ang Royal Albert... I had the table runner, valances, and aprons made to order,” the caption read. 



The dinnerware is a collaboration between BTS and Kwangjuyo-Korea’s most well-known luxury ware. 



 






 






 



A lot of people were also curious as to where she bought the set. She gladly commented and said that it was her friend who ordered it. 



“Naglast order po sila ng Dec 2020, kaya check nyo na lang po. Sa Cokodive na lang ako nakakakita nito. 2019 pa kasi ito narelease. Price ng kuha ko: 3500/pc plate (I got 5800/ set of bowl, chopsticks, spoon, soy (I got 7 sets), 3000 bell cups per 2 pcs. (I got 4 sets). Plus sf,” she said in the comment box.



“For the set of seven that I bought, it has cost me around P85,000,”  she said in an interview with Cosmo PH. 



But her fangirling doesn’t end inside her home, as it can also be seen on the road.



On May 11, she shared another BTS-related content on Home Buddies. This time, it’s her car with BTS decals. She thanked her husband yet again for initiating to maximize the hood space of the car. 



She also stated in the post that a BTS cottage/house is now in the works. 



In an interview with Cosmo PH, she admittedly said: “I have probably spent more or less P2.2M already on all things BTS, including events and concerts. It's a considerable amount, but personally, it is not so much about the money but the pure happiness you get from being an ardent follower of a highly inspiring group.”



Apart from posting on Home Buddies, Reyes put up her page "BTS ARMYmom Love" where she freely expresses her love for the group. 



She also has a TikTok account @btsarmymomlove, which now has 19,400 followers. 



                                                      BTS
                                                      BTS ARMY
                                                      

                        


                        

      

         

         
      


                        

                           

                              
