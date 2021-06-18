The BTS Meal is here: Order yours at McDonaldâ€™s today!

The BTS Meal is here: Order yours at McDonald’s today!

MANILA, Philippines — The long wait is over for Filipino fans who have counted down the days until the BTS Meal arrives at McDonald’s!

The band’s signature order—featuring a 10-piece Chicken McNuggets, medium World Famous Fries, medium Coke, and Sweet Chili and Cajun dipping sauces inspired by recipes from McDonald’s South Korea—is available in Philippine restaurants nationwide today, June 18!

Last June 16, McDonald’s gave a first taste of the much-awaited offering to healthcare workers. Through McDonald’s Kindness Kitchen, over 2,000 BTS Meals were distributed to select hospitals and vaccination hubs.

Customers, on the other hand, also got the opportunity to secure limited slots from the McDonald’s App to purchase the BTS Meal on June 17, a day ahead of the official launch.

Start ordering your BTS Meal today via McDelivery, Drive Thru, Take-Out and Dine In. To ensure safety regardless of your ordering method, McDonald's has doubled down on its M Safe protocols and requests for customers' cooperation in observing the minimum health standards.

The excitement doesn't stop!

To give customers more ways to enjoy the BTS Meal, McDonald’s will be rolling out a lineup of exciting promos and deals across different ordering platforms:

McDonald’s App Weekly Deals: McDonald’s will be offering a variety of weekly deals when customers purchase the BTS meal via Front Counter and Drive Thru transactions with the McDonald’s App* starting June 21 to July 9! Just download the McDo App to claim exclusive weekly deals!



McDonald’s will be offering a variety of weekly deals when customers purchase the BTS meal via Front Counter and Drive Thru transactions with the McDonald’s App* starting June 21 to July 9! Just download the McDo App to claim exclusive weekly deals! Lucky Ride Promo: From June 21 to 27, McDonald’s has a special offer for customers ordering The BTS Meal via Drive Thru! Flex your very own BTS memorabilia all week long to get a FREE upgrade from Medium to Large Fries and Coke!**



From June 21 to 27, McDonald’s has a special offer for customers ordering The BTS Meal via Drive Thru! Flex your very own BTS memorabilia all week long to get a FREE upgrade from Medium to Large Fries and Coke!** McDelivery App: Order your BTS meal through the McDelivery app from June 25 to 27 and enjoy a delivery fee of only ?7!**

Aside from the exciting deals and discounts in the coming weeks, McDonald's and BTS will also be releasing “Behind The Sauce,” a behind-the-scenes video of the boys from the shoot of their BTS Meal ad.

Stay tuned to the McDonald’s Philippines YouTube channel to catch its release on June 19!

"Since the initial announcement of the partnership with BTS, we’ve received really positive feedback from other countries, so we’re thrilled that Filipino customers will finally be able to enjoy The BTS Meal! This is truly an exciting campaign because customers from all over the world can connect with such an iconic band through the McDonald’s food they love,” Oliver Rabatan, assistant vice president for Marketing and Channels of McDonald’s Philippines, said.

Follow McDonald’s Philippines on Facebook and Twitter to get all the latest updates on the BTS Meal! Share the BTS Meal experience by posting your selcas and tagging #BTSMeal and #BTSMealPH!

*Exclusive discounts from the McDonald’s App are only redeemable via Drive Thru, Take-Out, and Dine In.

**Terms and Conditions apply