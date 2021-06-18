







































































 




   







   















   ^



         

            

            








            

            

               
            

            

            

               

                  


                  
The BTS Meal is here: Order yours at McDonaldâ€™s today!
McDonald's and BTS will also be releasing “Behind The Sauce,” a behind-the-scenes video of the boys from the shoot of their BTS Meal ad. Stay tuned to the McDonald’s Philippines YouTube channel to catch its release on June 19!
Photo Release

                     

                        

                           
The BTS Meal is here: Order yours at McDonald’s today!

                           

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                            (Philstar.com) - June 18, 2021 - 2:40pm                           

                        

						
                        

                           
MANILA, Philippines — The long wait is over for Filipino fans who have counted down the days until the BTS Meal arrives at McDonald’s!



The band’s signature order—featuring a 10-piece Chicken McNuggets, medium World Famous Fries, medium Coke, and Sweet Chili and Cajun dipping sauces inspired by recipes from McDonald’s South Korea—is available in Philippine restaurants nationwide today, June 18!



Last June 16, McDonald’s gave a first taste of the much-awaited offering to healthcare workers. Through McDonald’s Kindness Kitchen, over 2,000 BTS Meals were distributed to select hospitals and vaccination hubs.



Customers, on the other hand, also got the opportunity to secure limited slots from the McDonald’s App to purchase the BTS Meal on June 17, a day ahead of the official launch.






Start ordering your BTS Meal today via McDelivery, Drive Thru, Take-Out and Dine In. To ensure safety regardless of your ordering method, McDonald's has doubled down on its M Safe protocols and requests for customers' cooperation in observing the minimum health standards.



The excitement doesn't stop!



To give customers more ways to enjoy the BTS Meal, McDonald’s will be rolling out a lineup of exciting promos and deals across different ordering platforms:



    
	
  • McDonald’s App Weekly Deals: McDonald’s will be offering a variety of weekly deals when customers purchase the BTS meal via Front Counter and Drive Thru transactions with the McDonald’s App* starting June 21 to July 9! Just download the McDo App to claim exclusive weekly deals!
    
	 
    • 
	
  • Lucky Ride Promo: From June 21 to 27, McDonald’s has a special offer for customers ordering The BTS Meal via Drive Thru! Flex your very own BTS memorabilia all week long to get a FREE upgrade from Medium to Large Fries and Coke!**
    
	 
    • 
	
  • McDelivery App: Order your BTS meal through the McDelivery app from June 25 to 27 and enjoy a delivery fee of only ?7!**
    • 




Aside from the exciting deals and discounts in the coming weeks, McDonald's and BTS will also be releasing “Behind The Sauce,” a behind-the-scenes video of the boys from the shoot of their BTS Meal ad.



Stay tuned to the McDonald’s Philippines YouTube channel to catch its release on June 19!



"Since the initial announcement of the partnership with BTS, we’ve received really positive feedback from other countries, so we’re thrilled that Filipino customers will finally be able to enjoy The BTS Meal! This is truly an exciting campaign because customers from all over the world can connect with such an iconic band through the McDonald’s food they love,” Oliver Rabatan, assistant vice president for Marketing and Channels of McDonald’s Philippines, said.



 



Follow McDonald’s Philippines on Facebook and Twitter to get all the latest updates on the BTS Meal! Share the BTS Meal experience by posting your selcas and tagging #BTSMeal and #BTSMealPH!



 



*Exclusive discounts from the McDonald’s App are only redeemable via Drive Thru, Take-Out, and Dine In.



**Terms and Conditions apply 


                        


                        

                        

                           

                        


                        

                           





                        


                        

                                                      BTS
                                                      MCDONALDS
                                                      

                        


                        

      

         

         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 The BTS Meal is here: Order yours at McDonald&rsquo;s today!
                              


                                                            

                                  Sponsored                              

                                                         


                           

                                                            
2 hours ago

                              
                              
The BTS Meal is here: Order yours at McDonald’s today!


                              

                                 2 hours ago                              


                                                            
Start ordering your BTS Meal today via McDelivery, Drive Thru, Take-Out and Dine In. 

                                                         


      

         

            
Korean Wave
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Annyeonghase-U: Park Seo-joon reportedly second Korean MCU star, joins Brie Larson in 'The Marvels'
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
3 days ago

                              
                              
Annyeonghase-U: Park Seo-joon reportedly second Korean MCU star, joins Brie Larson in 'The Marvels'


                              

                                                                  By Kathleen A. Llemit |
                                 3 days ago                              


                                                            
Is oppa Park Seo-joon going to "suit" up and join the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU)?

                                                         


      

         

            
Korean Wave
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 BTS Meal: BTS recalls fond memories with McDo
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
3 days ago

                              
                              
BTS Meal: BTS recalls fond memories with McDo


                              

                                                                  By Ritz L. Ignacio |
                                 3 days ago                              


                                                            
On June 18, the BTS Meal – 10-piece chicken nuggets, medium fries, medium Coke, and sweet chili and cajun dipping sauces...

                                                         


      

         

            
Korean Wave
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Meet and greet with Korean idols: Koreatown's lined-up activities in Malate revealed
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
6 days ago

                              
                              
Meet and greet with Korean idols: Koreatown's lined-up activities in Malate revealed


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 6 days ago                              


                                                            
The Manila City Hall revealed the activities lined-up in the upcoming Koreatown in Malate.

                                                         


      

         

            
Korean Wave
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 BTS likes AC Bonifacio's 'Butter' dance cover
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
8 days ago

                              
                              
BTS likes AC Bonifacio's 'Butter' dance cover


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 8 days ago                              


                                                            
Kapamilya dancer AC Bonifacio is on a cloud nine after Korean boyband sensation BTS liked her Tiktok dance cover of &ldq...

                                                         


      

         

            
Korean Wave
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Ryan Reynolds admits to being Stray Kids fan; Stay fandom asks for Hugh Jackman memorabilia
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
21 days ago

                              
                              
Ryan Reynolds admits to being Stray Kids fan; Stay fandom asks for Hugh Jackman memorabilia


                              

                                                                  By Kathleen A. Llemit |
                                 21 days ago                              


                                                            
Another Hollywood star gets bitten by the K-pop bug. 

                                                         


      

         

            
Korean Wave
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with