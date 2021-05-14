KOREAN WAVE
BTS graces 'Rolling Stone' cover, guests in 'Friends' reunion
BTS graces 'Rolling Stone' cover, guests in 'Friends' reunion

Kathleen A. Llemit (Philstar.com) - May 14, 2021 - 11:08pm

MANILA, Philippines — BTS is full of surprises this week.

After gracing the June cover of Rolling Stone, the seven-member group will be among the guests of the long-awaited reunion of TV's most popular sitcom, "Friends."

In an announcement by HBO Max, the Korean supergroup will join the cast on its reunion special set to be streamed on the streaming service on May 27.

Band leader RM said in several of his interviews that he learned English by binge-watching "Friends." In an interview with Ellen de Generes, he shared how his mother bought all 10 DVDs of the show that made him familiarize with the well-loved story of the group of friends that include Monica, Chandler, Phoebe, Joey, Ross and Rachel.

The series starred Courtney Cox, Matthew Perry, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, David Schwimmer and Jennifer Aniston. It ran for 10 years from 1994 to 2004 and had 10 seasons.

Apart from BTS, the "Friends" reunion special will also feature David Beckham, Justin Bieber, James Corden, Cindy Crawford, Cara Delevingne, Lady Gaga, Elliott Gould, Larry Hankin, Kit Harrington, Mindy Kaling, Thomas Lennon, Christina Pickles, Tom Selleck, James Michael Tyler, Maggie Wheeler, Reese Witherspoon and Malala Yousafzai.

BTS is also nominated at the Billboard Music Awards' Top Social category with Ariana Grande, Blackpink, Seventeen, and Filipino P-pop group SB19. Awards will be held on May 23.

RELATED: Liza Soberano also supports 'crazy talented' SB19 for BBMAs 2021 win

