57th Baeksang Arts Awards nominees named

"The Penthouse" villains Uhm Ki-joon and Kim So-yeon are nominated in the Best Actor and Best Actress categories at the upcoming 57th Baeksang Arts Awards. Some of their co-stars in the hit revenge thriller drama also snagged major acting awards. Romance drama "It's Okay Not To Be Okay" and melodrama suspense "Flower of Evil" are also cited in several acting and technical awards.

Forty (40) experts from the South Korean entertainment industry voted on this year's list of nominees. The Baeksang Awards is a prestigious TV, film, and theater awards introduced in 1965. Nominees were chosen among dramas, shows, and films that aired or were released between May 1, 2020 and April 11, 2021.

The awards night will be broadcast live on May 13 at 9 p.m. KST on JTBC.

The Best Actor and Best Actress categories are tightly contested by stars of popular dramas. Kim So-yeon will vie for the Best Actress award against the historical romance drama "River Where the Moon Rises" star Kim So-hyun and historical time-travelling romance drama "Mr. Queen" star Shin Hye-sun. Also nominated are Seo Ye-ji and Uhm Ji-won, stars of "It's Okay to Not Be Okay" and "Birthcare Center," respectively.

It's a similarly tight race in the Best Actor category where Uhm Ki-joon faces Lee Joon-gi ("Flower of Evil"), Song Joong-Ki ("Vincenzo"), Shin Ha-kyun ("Beyond Evil"), and Kim Soo-hyun ("It's Okay to Not Be Okay").

"Good Boy" Kim Seon-ho may have not ended lucky in love in the hit series "Start Up" but the actor is nominated in the Best Supporting Actor category with Kim Ji-hoon (“Flower of Evil”), Oh Jung-se (“Its’s Okay to Not Be Okay”), Lee Hee-Joon (“Mouse”), and Choi Dae-hoon (“Beyond Evil”).

The Best Supporting Actress category named Yeom Hye-ran ("The Uncanny Counter"), Shin Eun-kyung ("The Penthouse"), Park Ha-sun (“Birthcare Center”), Jang Young-nam (“It’s Okay to Not Be Okay”), and Cha Chung-hwa (“Mr. Queen”).

Na In-woo, the breakout star of "Mr. Queen", keeps getting good news. After replacing Jisoo in "River Where the Moon Rises", he's vying for the Best New Actor award with Kim Young-dae (“The Penthouse”), Nam Yoon-su (“Extracurricular”), Song Kang (“Sweet Home”), and Lee Do-hyun (“18 Again”)

Viewers of "The Penthouse" may have been hurt with the tragic fate of Kim Hyun-soo's character in the series but the actress is a winner as she is nominated in the Best New Actress categories. The former child star is up against Park Gyu-young (“Sweet Home”), Park Ju-hyun (“Extracurricular”), Lee Joo-young (“Times”), and Choi Sung-eun (“Beyond Evil”).

Stars of "Peninsula," the standalone sequel to the hit 2016 zombie movie "Train To Busan," are also nominated in the acting categories. Goo Gyo-hwan, Lee Re, and Kim Do-yoon are nominated in the Best Supporting Actor, Best Supporting Actress, and Best New Actor categories, respectively.

Here is the list of nominees:

TELEVISION

Best Drama

JTBC “Beyond Evil”

tvN “It’s Okay to Not Be Okay”

tvN “Flower of Evil”

tvN “My Unfamiliar Family”

Netflix “Extracurricular”

Best Variety Show

KakaoTV “March of the Ants”

MBC “How Do You Play?”

JTBC “Sing Again”

tvN “You Quiz on the Block”

SBS “Legendary Stage Archive K”

Best Educational Show

EBS “Architectural Exploration – House Season 3”

SBS “The Story of That Day In Which The Tail Bites The Tail” (literal title)

KBS “Archive Project – Modern Korea 2”

JTBC “Differential Class”

SBS “Battle of the Century: AI vs Human”

Best Actor

Kim Soo-hyun – tvN “It’s Okay to Not Be Okay”

Song Joong-ki – tvN “Vincenzo”

Shin Ha-kyun – JTBC “Beyond Evil”

Uhm Ki-joon – SBS “The Penthouse”

Lee Joon-gi – tvN “Flower of Evil”

Song Joong-ki stars in "Vincenzo"



Best Actress

Kim So-yeon – SBS “The Penthouse”

Kim So-hyun – KBS 2TV “River Where the Moon Rises”

Seo Ye-ji – tvN “It’s Okay to Not Be Okay”

Shin Hye-sun – tvN “Mr. Queen”

Uhm Ji-won – tvN “Birthcare Center”

Kim So-yeon stars in "The Penthouse"



Best Supporting Actor

Kim Seon-ho – tvN “Start-Up”

Kim Ji-hoon – tvN “Flower of Evil”

Oh Jung-se – tvN “Its’s Okay to Not Be Okay”

Lee Hee-joon – tvN “Mouse”

Choi Dae-hoon – JTBC “Beyond Evil”

Best Supporting Actress

Park Ha-sun – tvN “Birthcare Center”

Shin Eun-kyung – SBS “The Penthouse”

Yeom Hye-ran – OCN “The Uncanny Counter”

Jang Young-nam – tvN “It’s Okay to Not Be Okay”

Cha Chung-hwa – tvN “Mr. Queen”

Best New Actor

Kim Young-dae – SBS “The Penthouse”

Na In-woo – KBS 2TV “River Where the Moon Rises”

Nam Yoon-su – Netflix “Extracurricular”

Song Kang – Netflix “Sweet Home”

Lee Do-hyun – JTBC “18 Again”

Best New Actress

Kim Hyun-soo – SBS “The Penthouse”

Park Gyu-young – Netflix “Sweet Home”

Park Ju-hyun – Netflix “Extracurricular”

Lee Joo-young – OCN “Times”

Choi Sung-eun – JTBC “Beyond Evil”

Best Male Entertainer

Moon Se-yoon – KBS 2TV “2 Days and 1 Night,” Comedy TV “Delicious Guys”

Shin Dong-yup – KBS 2TV “Immortal Song,” SBS “My Ugly Duckling”

Yoo Jae-suk – MBC “How Do You Play?,” tvN “Sixth Sense”

Lee Seung-gi – SBS “Master in the House,” Netflix “Busted Season 3”

Jo Se-ho – tvN “Yoo Quiz on the Block”

Best Female Entertainer

Kim Sook – MBC “Where Is My Home,” KBS joy “Love Naggers“

Song Eun-yi – JTBC “Nice Alone,” KBS 2TV “Problem Child in House”

Jang Do-yeon – MBC “I Live Alone” (“Home Alone“), JTBC “Don’t Be the First One!”

Jaejae – JTBC “Nice Alone,” TVING “Girls’ High School Mystery Class”

Hong Hyun-hee – MBC “The Manager,” Channel A “My Golden Kids”

FILM

Best Film

“Moving On”

“Deliver Us from Evil”

“Samjin Company English Class”

“Voice of Silence”

“The Book of Fish”

Best Actor

Byun Yo-han – “The Book of Fish”

Sol Kyung-gu – “The Book of Fish”

Yoo Ah-in – “Voice of Silence”

Lee Jung-jae – “Deliver Us from Evil”

Jo Jin-woong – “Me and Me”

Best Actress

Go Ah-sung – “Samjin Company English Class”

Kim Hye-soo – “The Day I Died: Unclosed Case”

Moon So-ri – “Three Sisters”

Ye Soo-jung – “An Old Lady”

Jeon Jong-seo – “The Call”

Best Supporting Actor

Goo Gyo-hwan – “Peninsula”

Park Sung-min – “Deliver Us from Evil”

Shin Jung-geun – “Steel Rain 2: Summit”

Yoo Jae-myung – “Voice of Silence”

Heo Joon-ho – “Innocence”

Best Supporting Actress

Kim Sun-young – “Three Sisters”

Bae Jong-ok – “Innocence”

Lee Re – “Peninsula”

Esom – “Samjin Company English Class”

Lee Jung-eun – “The Day I Died: Unclosed Case”

Best New Actor

Kim Do-yoon – “Peninsula”

Ryu Soo-young – “Steel Rain 2: Summit”

Park Seung-joon – “Moving On”

Lee Bong-geun – “The Singer”

Hong Kyung – “Innocence”

Best New Actress

Park So-yi – “Deliver Us From Evil”

Shin Hye-sun – “Innocence”

Jang Yoon-joo – “Three Sisters”

f(x)’s Krystal – “More Than Family”

Choi Jung-woon – “Moving On”