Happy ending for Seo Dan, Seung Joon? 'Crash Landing on You' second lead stars reportedly dating

MANILA, Philippines — "Crush dating on you," went one of the Twitter comments on the morning of April 8.

"Crash Landing On You" or CLOY trended in the Philippines after its actors Seo Ji-hye and Kim Jung-hyun are reportedly dating.

In January, "CLOY" main leads Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin admitted their relationship almost a year after the last episode of the drama aired in February 2020.

Related: Hyun Bin and Son Ye-Jin's agencies confirm their relationship

South Korean news outlets released the report with celebrity dating site Dispatch saying that the co-stars have been dating for a year in mostly their homes.

The site even added that the actors' relationship began in 2016 when they starred in "Jealousy Incarnate." In 2019, they reunited in "CLOY" where their relationship allegedly developed into lovers.

Many fans were rejoicing because they get to have a happy ending in real life. In the drama, their characters had a tragic ending after Junghyun's Koo Seung-jun gets shot and dies while saving Seo Ji-hye's character Seo Dan.

According to the news site of SBS Korea, the actors' management gave their responses to the dating rumor.

"It's true that the two stars have become close while filming 'Crash Landing on You' together, but it's not true that they are in a relationship," the statements read.

RELATED: Second lead K-drama couples that stole the show