Blackpink Jisoo designs own game character

Kathleen A. Llemit (Philstar.com) - April 2, 2021 - 5:27pm

MANILA, Philippines — Want to play with Jisoo?

The Blackpink member has collaborated with NEXON’s KartRider Rush+ for the sixth season of “Fairytale."

The season features never-before-seen tracks, themed in-game items and new game modes. Jisoo designed an exclusive character and Kart.

The newest season also offers a garage full of exotic Karts for players to collect, including the Tyranno, Grand Piano, Fairytale Diz and Saber Hellfire. New avatars are also introduced to the starting line, such as the genius magician Tiera and Royal Lodumani, while players can test their new rides in the Beanstalk Raceway (Storybook) track.

KartRider Rush+ players can also opt for the all-new “Bounty Race” game mode, in which racers go head-to-head in Beginner, Elite and Master categories to earn valuable rewards. Ranked Coins can now be redeemed for in-game loot at the new Ranked Shop between games.

To celebrate KartRider Rush+’s Season Six, players who collect Rainbow Shards will receive Tiera Codes, along with K-Coin and the Swan Driftmoji for completing races.

