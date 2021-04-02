CHINESE NEW YEAR
'The King' Lee Min Ho arrives in Singapore
The South Korean star on top-billing The King: Eternal Monarch: ‘After the three-year break, on my first day of shooting, I really didn’t feel unfamiliar to the set at all. In fact, I had this one feeling that I was right at home. I felt like I was where I was supposed to be.’
April 2, 2021

MANILA, Philippines — The "King" has landed!

Lee Min-ho is the latest addition to the growing number of Hallyu superstars at Madame Tussauds Singapore.

"The King: Eternal Monarch" star reunites with his "The Heirs" co-star Kim Woo-bin in the K-Wave zone of the famed wax museum.

Apart from them, the wax figures of "Endless Love: Autumn in My Heart" star Song Seung-hoon and "Start Up" lead Bae Suzy are also found at the in Imbiah Lookout attraction in Sentosa Island.

Pose with the popular Korean heartthrob for a limited time only apart from a selfie with the hanok (traditional Korean house) on the background or beside a cherry tree.

"We are proud and honoured to have Lee Min-ho joining the rest of the stars at the new K-Wave zone. We believe that his figure will definitely draw the attention of many, and we will continue to bring in more stars throughout the year," said Alex Ward, general manager of Madame Tussauds Singapore.  

Another good news for travelers is that from now until the end of March, Sentosa Island has waved its admission fees. Enjoy the brand-new K-wave zone with the SingapoRediscovers Vouchers. For more information on how to redeem these vouchers, visit the museum's website.

