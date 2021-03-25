Sipa, Chicharon: 5 things 'Start Up' star Kim Seon-ho enjoyed with Filipino fans at fan meet

MANILA, Philippines — "Good boy" Kim Seon-ho aka Ji-pyeong indulged his fans during last Sunday's fanmeet. The "Start Up" star was introduced as the latest endorser of giant telecommunications company, Globe.

Here are the trivia and activities that his fans, Seonhohadas, were treated to during the livestreamed fan meet hosted by Kmmunity PH Facebook group.

1. He's game

Seon-ho endeared himself more to his fans as he gamely played with them games such as the traditional Sipa. Imagine a Korean superstar rubbing elbows (literally!) or jumping on his toes, mimicking the action of the sport Sepak Tekraw.

He also tried his best at saying Filipino phrases like “Sana mapanaginipan mo ako” (hope you dream of me) or “Ang ganda ganda mo” (you are so beautiful), and made serious effort to guess Filipino translations of English phrases such as his on-screen moniker “Dimple Prince,” which in Filipino is “Prinsipe ng Biloy” -- which he did quite well much to the delight of his fans.

2. He's raring to go back to Cebu

In a V Live session last February, he revealed that he had been to Cebu. He's big on snacks as he was shown being happy over receiving a pack of Chicharon.

During last Sunday's fan meet, Seon-ho said that he had fond memories from his last visit and he wants to go back to the "Queen City of the South."

3. Seon-ho demonstrated how sweet and indulgent he can be

He's "Team Good Boy" on- and off-screen. Just like how sweet and caring he can be with Dal-mi as Ji-pyeong in "Start Up," Seon-ho is also the same for his family and fans. He revealed that he starts his day having breakfast with his family.

Most of his fans are drawn to his cute dimple, that's why he is tagged as "Prinsipe ng Biloy." Thus, some fans were quite lucky to do a five-second staring game with him!

“I truly am here because you guys are there. And I am feeling all the support and gratitude. I want to be able to give back all the love that I’ve received from the fans,” Seon Ho shared during the event.

4. He's the one to watch out for in the coming days

Prior to "Start-Up," Kim Seon-ho has also starred in "Welcome to Waikiki 2," "Two Cops," "100 Days My Prince" and "Strongest Deliveryman," which won him the best new actor award at the 36th MBC Drama Awards.

As Ji-pyeong, he successfully fanned the "second male lead syndrome," a term most K-drama fans use to refer to fans falling in love and hoping for the second lead to end up with the lead protagonist. In fact, #TeamGoodBoy is a popular hashtag during the run of the 16-episode show which ended with Ji-pyeong settling to being just friends with Dal-Mi (Bae Suzy), who ended up with his rival, Do-San (Nam Joo-hyuk).

He joins another popular Korean import, the all-girl quartet Blackpink as Globe endorsers.

"I am very pleased to be the newest part of Globe's family and I am looking forward to all our projects. While we are having this virtual fan meet now, when this is all over, I hope I can visit you guys," Seon-ho remarked.