Lea Salonga lauds fellow Grammy-nominated artist BTS for sportsmanship

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya singer Lea Salonga believed that Korean boyband BTS will be back for more after failing to win at the 63rd Grammy Awards.

In her Twitter account, Lea shared a video of BTS waiting for the announcement of the “Best Pop Duo/Group Performance.”

“Classy. Graceful. Gracious. They will be back. I know they will be back,” Lea wrote.

In another tweet, Lea said seeing BTS member Suga dancing is already a huge win.

“You know what, I was just thrilled to see Suga dancing today. That was a huge win,” she said.

Salonga, herself, has been nominated at the Grammys. In 2004, her Broadway revival cast album for Rodgers and Hammerstein's "Flower Drum Song" was nominated for Best Musical Show Album, while her 2017–2018 Broadway revival of "Once on This Island" earned her a Best Musical Theater Album nod.

This year, BTS vied to become the first K-pop group to have a Grammy, but failed to do so after Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande won the award for “Rain On Me.”

Some Filipino BTS fans were disappointed for the loss.

Nonetheless, according to a report by AllKpop website, BTS kept their attitude positive as they explained to their fans why they failed to take home the Grammy’s.

“The reason we weren't able to win is, I think many of you probably expect this, but we took it as them telling us to come and get the award in person,” RM said.

"I saw a lot of articles saying we 'failed' to get the award, but I don't think it's a fail since we were able to perform for the first time as nominees. I don't think it's a failure but let's look at the positive side; we were nominated for the first time and did our first solo performance," he added.

