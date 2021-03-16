CHINESE NEW YEAR
KOREAN WAVE
MOVIES
MUSIC
^
Lea Salonga lauds fellow Grammy-nominated artist BTS for sportsmanship
Lea Salonga
Photo release

Lea Salonga lauds fellow Grammy-nominated artist BTS for sportsmanship

Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - March 16, 2021 - 2:33pm

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya singer Lea Salonga believed that Korean boyband BTS will be back for more after failing to win at the 63rd Grammy Awards.

In her Twitter account, Lea shared a video of BTS waiting for the announcement of the “Best Pop Duo/Group Performance.”

“Classy. Graceful. Gracious. They will be back. I know they will be back,” Lea wrote. 

In another tweet, Lea said seeing BTS member Suga dancing is already a huge win. 

 

 

“You know what, I was just thrilled to see Suga dancing today. That was a huge win,” she said. 

 

 

Salonga, herself, has been nominated at the Grammys. In 2004, her Broadway revival cast album for Rodgers and Hammerstein's "Flower Drum Song" was nominated for Best Musical Show Album, while her 2017–2018 Broadway revival of "Once on This Island" earned her a Best Musical Theater Album nod.

This year, BTS vied to become the first K-pop group to have a Grammy, but failed to do so after Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande won the award for “Rain On Me.” 

Some Filipino BTS fans were disappointed for the loss.

Nonetheless, according to a report by AllKpop website, BTS kept their attitude positive as they explained to their fans why they failed to take home the Grammy’s. 

“The reason we weren't able to win is, I think many of you probably expect this, but we took it as them telling us to come and get the award in person,” RM said. 

"I saw a lot of articles saying we 'failed' to get the award, but I don't think it's a fail since we were able to perform for the first time as nominees. I don't think it's a failure but let's look at the positive side; we were nominated for the first time and did our first solo performance," he added. 

RELATED: '#PinoyPride': H.E.R. gives fellow Filipinos a shoutout after Grammy win

BTS LEA SALONGA
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
Lea Salonga lauds fellow Grammy-nominated artist BTS for sportsmanship
1 hour ago
Lea Salonga lauds fellow Grammy-nominated artist BTS for sportsmanship
By Jan Milo Severo | 1 hour ago
Kapamilya singer Lea Salonga believed that Korean boyband BTS will be back for more after failing to win at the 63rd Grammy...
Korean Wave
fbfb
'Love Alarm' star Song Kang credits glass skin to green caviar
3 days ago
'Love Alarm' star Song Kang credits glass skin to green caviar
By Kathleen A. Llemit | 3 days ago
It's a busy March for rising Korean star Song Kang.
Korean Wave
fbfb
'Princess Hours' gets remake after 15 years
3 days ago
'Princess Hours' gets remake after 15 years
By Kathleen A. Llemit | 3 days ago
Fans of the modern fairytale love story between a commoner and a prince in fictional Korean monarchy will be glad to know...
Korean Wave
fbfb
Super Junior member Kim Heechul's K-drama comeback set
4 days ago
Super Junior member Kim Heechul's K-drama comeback set
By Kathleen A. Llemit | 4 days ago
Kim Heechul's long-awaited drama comeback finally has a date!
Korean Wave
fbfb
Want to study with oppa? South Korea offers scholarships for Filipinos
6 days ago
Want to study with oppa? South Korea offers scholarships for Filipinos
By Kathleen A. Llemit | 6 days ago
Those who have been dreaming of going to South Korea may not just be able to spend the customary three-days, two-nights sojourn...
Korean Wave
fbfb
KBS drops Ji Soo from 'River Where The Moon Rises' &mdash; Korean media
11 days ago
KBS drops Ji Soo from 'River Where The Moon Rises' — Korean media
By Ratziel San Juan | 11 days ago
The leading man stars opposite Kim So-Hyun in the said K-drama series that only began airing in February.
Korean Wave
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with