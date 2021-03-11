Super Junior member Kim Heechul's K-drama comeback set

MANILA, Philippines — Kim Heechul's long-awaited drama comeback finally has a date!

Reports said that the in-demand MC and Super Junior member's web drama "Recipe for Youth" is set to air on March 14 on Bbangya TV. He stars with Moon Ga-young, who recently rose to fame via the hit show "True Beauty."

Heechul's last drama was the 2014 comedy "Flower Grandpa Investigation Unit."

In "Recipe for Youth," Heechul is Jeon Seong-gi, a dating coach that specializes in scandals.

Moon Ga-young plays Chaa Soo-bin, an undercover entertainment reporter who disguises herself as a rookie actress who approaches him for a scoop.

Heechul has been busy hosting several variety and reality shows in South Korea, notably the popular "Knowing Bros." His band, Super Junior or SuJu, is set to release their 10th studio album "The Renaissance" on March 16.