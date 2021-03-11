CHINESE NEW YEAR
KOREAN WAVE
MOVIES
MUSIC
^
Super Junior member Kim Heechul's K-drama comeback set
Kim Heechul
Kim Heechul via Instagram

Super Junior member Kim Heechul's K-drama comeback set

Kathleen A. Llemit (Philstar.com) - March 11, 2021 - 9:15pm

MANILA, Philippines — Kim Heechul's long-awaited drama comeback finally has a date!

Reports said that the in-demand MC and Super Junior member's web drama "Recipe for Youth" is set to air on March 14 on Bbangya TV. He stars with Moon Ga-young, who recently rose to fame via the hit show "True Beauty."

Heechul's last drama was the 2014 comedy "Flower Grandpa Investigation Unit."

In "Recipe for Youth," Heechul is Jeon Seong-gi, a dating coach that specializes in scandals.

Moon Ga-young plays Chaa Soo-bin, an undercover entertainment reporter who disguises herself as a rookie actress who approaches him for a scoop.

Heechul has been busy hosting several variety and reality shows in South Korea, notably the popular "Knowing Bros." His band, Super Junior or SuJu, is set to release their 10th studio album "The Renaissance" on March 16.

KOREAN DRAMA
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
Want to study with oppa? South Korea offers scholarships for Filipinos
1 day ago
Want to study with oppa? South Korea offers scholarships for Filipinos
By Kathleen A. Llemit | 1 day ago
Those who have been dreaming of going to South Korea may not just be able to spend the customary three-days, two-nights sojourn...
Korean Wave
fbfb
KBS drops Ji Soo from 'River Where The Moon Rises' &mdash; Korean media
6 days ago
KBS drops Ji Soo from 'River Where The Moon Rises' — Korean media
By Ratziel San Juan | 6 days ago
The leading man stars opposite Kim So-Hyun in the said K-drama series that only began airing in February.
Korean Wave
fbfb
IFPI proclaims BTS 'Global Record Artist of the Year'
6 days ago
IFPI proclaims BTS 'Global Record Artist of the Year'
By Ratziel San Juan | 6 days ago
This marks the boy group's first-ever IPFI award, becoming the first Korean act to win the accolade and the first winner to...
Korean Wave
fbfb
Accused of bullying, sexual assault, Ji Soo admits past wrongdoing in written apology
7 days ago
Accused of bullying, sexual assault, Ji Soo admits past wrongdoing in written apology
By Ratziel San Juan | 7 days ago
Online users aren’t buying his apology, however, with some saying that it is actually an admission of his crime more...
Korean Wave
fbfb
LIST: Meet the cast of Netflix K-drama 'Vincenzo'
9 days ago
LIST: Meet the cast of Netflix K-drama 'Vincenzo'
By Kathleen A. Llemit | 9 days ago
Song Joong-ki returns to being the tough guy after his hiatus in the Netflix fantasy series "Arthdal Chronicles" in 2019....
Korean Wave
fbfb
LIST: Upcoming Netflix content from South Korea
10 days ago
LIST: Upcoming Netflix content from South Korea
By Ratziel San Juan | 10 days ago
Here are all the new productions mentioned during “See What’s Next Korea 2021.”
Korean Wave
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with