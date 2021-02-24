'My Daragon heart just broke': Sandara Park, G-Dragon 'shippers' devastated by G-Dragon, Blackpink Jennie reportedly dating

MANILA, Philippines — BigBang's G-Dragon and Blackpink's Jennie are reportedly dating for a year, Korea's known dating news site Dispatch reported on Tuesday about the dating rumors between the two K-pop superstars.

According to its report, they often have their dates at their respective homes.

It cited that on January 31 during Blackpink's first virtual concert "The Show," they spotted Jennie leaving out of G-Dragon's penthouse on her way to the concert venue. G-Dragon's vehicle was also spotted at the concert venue.

Dispatch reported that G-Dragon and Jennie's relationship is a widely known secret within YG Entertainment.

“We can not confirm anything about our artists’ personal lives. We ask for your understanding," YG Entertainment said in a statement.

Fans of G-Dragon's love team with 2NE1 member Sandara Park, fondly called Daragon, were broken-hearted upon knowing about the yet unconfirmed reports between G-Dragon and Jennie, making "Daragon" a trending Twitter topic earlier today.

"My DARAGON heart just got broke... but i'm happy if they are happy with each other tho," said @Katherine_71.

"Daragon shipper where u at?? Let's cry together," urged @ChoiYJBeom.

""i SHIPPED DARAGON FOR AGES PLS DON'T TALK TO ME I AM SAD," claimed @ST4RLIGHTHAN.

"Dispatch released GDragon & Jennie dating issue . . . me as DARAGAON shipper WASAK!! LUKSA!!! i've been a daragon shipper since lollipop era!" exclaimed @alyza142.

Early this year, Dispatch was the first to break the dating news between Hallyu superstars and "Crash Landing On You" co-stars Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin. The couple admitted their relationship hours after news broke out.

Jennie and EXO's Kai admitted to dating in 2019 but broke up barely a month after admitting their relationship.