Smart promises more BinJin content: 2nd commercial, Philippines visit, online event

MANILA, Philippines — Telecommunications company Smart on Monday promised fans of South Korean celebrity couple Hyun Bin and Son Ye-Jin that they will have more “BinJin” content to look forward to under their partnership.

Jane Basas, Senior Vice President and Head of Consumer Wireless Business at Smart, said that the couple's respective contracts include a visit to the Philippines. However, the date of the visit has yet to be finalized.

“The question as to whether we will see them again in the future in another campaign really depends on their schedules. They're very busy. But what I can promise is that they still owe us a visit to the Philippines,” Basas said in a virtual press conference on Monday.

Additionally, they are working on a possible online event with the couple and their fans.

“In the meantime, what we're trying to fix is a live online event, whether they're there separately or together, that's something that we still have to fix in the next few weeks,” Basas said.

She added that another television commercial (TVC) will follow the couple's “Inevitable” advertisement featuring the music of Ben&Ben that aired on Valentine's Day.

“The scenes that you saw in the first commercial is not the complete scene. So there's going to be a part two where they will be together end-to-end. So that's even more kilig, even more kilig than TVC one,” Basas said.

Hyun Bin and Son Ye-Jin were confirmed to be dating on New Year's Day.

