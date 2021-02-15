In photos: Blackpink reinvents concert experience with 'The Show'

MANILA, Philippines — Blinks were spoiled by Blackpink with the recent smashing success of the quartet's first virtual concert.

On January 31, Blinks all over the world were treated with showstopping performances and solo numbers featuring Jennie, Rose, Jisoo and Lisa for "The Show" that featured 10 different sets.

In "The Show," Blackpink performed tracks from their latest album, "The Album." These include "How You Like That," "Lovesick Girls," "Love to Hate Me" and "You Never Know."

The livestream concert is part of Globe and Blackpink’s partnership under the telco’s newest campaign "Reinvent Your World."

The girls performed their hit songs "Whistle," "Boombayah," "Don’t Know What to Do," "As If It’s Your Last," and a fiercer rendition of "Ddu-Du Ddu-Du" as they danced in shallow waters with fire in the background.

They also performed tracks from their latest album, "The Album." These include "How You Like That," "Lovesick Girls," "Love to Hate Me" and "You Never Know."

Each member also had their much-anticipated solo performances in between sets. Jisoo sang a stripped-back version of Tove Lo’s “Habits (Stay High),” while wearing an immaculate floral gown; Lisa showed her rapping and dancing prowess with her own spin on Doja Cat’s “Say So;” Jennie performed a revamped version of her song, “Solo;” and Rose unveiled her highly anticipated debut solo track “Gone." They sang "Forever Young" as their last song as they are seen surrounded with messages sent by Blinks from all parts of the world.

“The concert was one of our big dreams. I was highly excited and I had high expectations. I think it was a very precious moment,” said Rose. “It was a tour that clearly showed us the relationship between Blackpink and Blinks.”

The girls also addressed their fans in the video, expressing how much they miss performing in front of them and feeling their love through cheers and waves of lightsticks.

“It’s been a while since we’ve met, so I hope we can all have fun [during 'The Show'],” added Lisa.

"Globe continues to provide its customers with a unique and reinvented experience through world-class partnerships -- such as the one with Blackpink -- together with a dependable and continuously-improving network, and access to the latest technology like 5G, LTE-Advanced Home Prepaid WiFi and Unli Fiber Plans. Indeed, Globe helps its subscribers reinvent their world amidst these challenging times," said Issa Guevarra-Cabreira, Globe's Chief Commercial Officer.