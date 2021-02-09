CHINESE NEW YEAR
Filipino character steals scene in Korean film 'Space Sweepers'
Scene from "Space Sweepers" featuring a Filipino-speaking waiter
Space Sweepers via Netflix, screen grab

Ratziel San Juan (Philstar.com) - February 9, 2021 - 7:09pm

MANILA, Philippines — It seems that the titular “Ordertaker” of Parokya ni Edgar walked right into the set of trending South Korean space opera film “Space Sweepers” to cause chaos.

"O-order ba kayo? Kung hindi na naman, umalis na kayo!” a Filipino-speaking waiter interrupted the character of Song Joong-Ki, who then decided to have one cola.

 

 

Abruptly apppearing onscreen for only a moment, the character surprised local viewers who thought they were mistaken.

No one changed the channel. You heard it right.

Dubbed the first Korean space blockbuster, "Space Sweepers" was released on streaming platform Netflix last Friday.

“Chasing after space debris and faraway dreams in year 2092, four misfits unearth explosive secrets during the attempted trade of a wide-eyed humanoid,” reads the film’s Netflix synopsis.

 

