Philippines places 3rd in streaming Blackpink's 'The Show'
Globe lights up the sky with ‘The Opening Act’ drone show last January 29 prior to Blackpink's "The Show" virtual concert.
Globe Philippines/Released

Kathleen A. Llemit (Philstar.com) - February 5, 2021 - 7:52pm

MANILA, Philippines — Blinks in the Philippines flexed their muscles once again as YG Entertainment just released the list of countries where K-pop superstars Blackpink's virtual concert "The Show" was most streamed in, and the Philippines ranked third after the United States and Thailand. 

"The Show" was Blackpink's most awaited, first full virtual show streamed on its YouTube channel last January 31.

Concert viewers were required to pay membership fees to the channel which reportedly drew 280,000 paying members. As of press time, the Blackpink YouTube channel has a whopping 56.9 million subscribers, a few millions behind Justin Bieber who has 60.7 million subscribers. 

The virtual concert is such a success that it will be rebroadcast on YouTube. The complete schedule is posted on BlackPink's YouTube channel. 

Here's the list of the top countries that streamed "The Show":

United States
Thailand
Philippines
Japan
Mexico
South Korea
Hong Kong
Malaysia
Indonesia
Brazil
Canada
United Kingdom

