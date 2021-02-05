Philippines places 3rd in streaming Blackpink's 'The Show'

MANILA, Philippines — Blinks in the Philippines flexed their muscles once again as YG Entertainment just released the list of countries where K-pop superstars Blackpink's virtual concert "The Show" was most streamed in, and the Philippines ranked third after the United States and Thailand.

"The Show" was Blackpink's most awaited, first full virtual show streamed on its YouTube channel last January 31.

Concert viewers were required to pay membership fees to the channel which reportedly drew 280,000 paying members. As of press time, the Blackpink YouTube channel has a whopping 56.9 million subscribers, a few millions behind Justin Bieber who has 60.7 million subscribers.

The virtual concert is such a success that it will be rebroadcast on YouTube. The complete schedule is posted on BlackPink's YouTube channel.

Here's the list of the top countries that streamed "The Show":

United States

Thailand

Philippines

Japan

Mexico

South Korea

Hong Kong

Malaysia

Indonesia

Brazil

Canada

United Kingdom