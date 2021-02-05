KOREAN WAVE
MOVIES
MUSIC
Is Capt. Ri a fantasy? New CLOY-inspired song speaks of truth about relationships
Scene from 'Crash Landing on You'
tvN via Netflix/Released

Is Capt. Ri a fantasy? New CLOY-inspired song speaks of truth about relationships

Kathleen A. Llemit (Philstar.com) - February 5, 2021 - 12:22pm

MANILA, Philippines — Capt. Ri is arguably one of the most memorable leading men in K-drama.

His loyalty to his motherland and his unconditional love for his one true love, Yoon Se-ri, has made women — and men — fall in love with him. It's no wonder that he's become an inspiration and aspiration for many of those who have watched the hit drama "Crash Landing On You."

 

 

A Los Angeles-based artist joins the list of those who found inspiration in Hyun Bin's most famous character in her debut single, "Crash Landing," under Universal Records.

"Should I still believe in Capt. Ri? / Cause a guy like him is a fantasy," she sings in the song.

Bey's debut single touches on that fantasy but also of reality and expectations of a Capt. Ri It speaks of reality about relationships ­— the excitement and uncertainty that comes with weathering life together. Bey believes nothing's perfect. There will always be hurdles along the way, but with the right person by your side, things will be much bearable.

Bey, who is American-Korean, sings the single in English and Korean, a fantasy in her own way. She believes that every artist is different in their own way, and that her distinct approach to her music will gain her fans.

Stream “Crash Landing” on  Spotify, Apple Music, YouTube Music, Amazon Music, Deezer and all digital stores worldwide. — Video from Universal Records Philippines via YouTube

CAPT. RI
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
Is Capt. Ri a fantasy? New CLOY-inspired song speaks of truth about relationships
1 hour ago
Is Capt. Ri a fantasy? New CLOY-inspired song speaks of truth about relationships
By Kathleen A. Llemit | 1 hour ago
Capt. Ri is arguably one of the most memorable leading men in K-drama.
Korean Wave
fbfb
LIST: Why 'The Uncanny Counter' deserves a second season
1 day ago
LIST: Why 'The Uncanny Counter' deserves a second season
By Kathleen A. Llemit | 1 day ago
You heard it right!
Korean Wave
fbfb
BTS agency subsidiary apologizes for Sowon's flirting with Nazi dummy near Holocaust memorial day
2 days ago
BTS agency subsidiary apologizes for Sowon's flirting with Nazi dummy near Holocaust memorial day
By Jan Milo Severo | 2 days ago
Sowon's photos were posted just a few days after the International Day of Commemoration in memory of the victims of the...
Korean Wave
fbfb
'Dear Oppa': Filipina teacher's love letter to Hyun Bin gets international attention
3 days ago
'Dear Oppa': Filipina teacher's love letter to Hyun Bin gets international attention
By Jan Milo Severo | 3 days ago
A 50-year-old Filipina teacher penned a letter to Korean star Hyun Bin, wishing him the best of good luck with his relationship...
Korean Wave
fbfb
WATCH: How to access Blackpink concert 'The Show'
6 days ago
WATCH: How to access Blackpink concert 'The Show'
By Kathleen A. Llemit | 6 days ago
The long wait will be over for Blinks in just a few days as Blackpink is set to stage "The Show" on Sunday, January 31,...
Korean Wave
fbfb
LIST: Korean actors who can converse in English
6 days ago
LIST: Korean actors who can converse in English
By Kathleen A. Llemit | 6 days ago
Shin Se-kyung is impressing fans as a subtitle translator in the currently airing JTBC drama "Run On," which also streams...
Korean Wave
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with