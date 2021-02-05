Is Capt. Ri a fantasy? New CLOY-inspired song speaks of truth about relationships

MANILA, Philippines — Capt. Ri is arguably one of the most memorable leading men in K-drama.

His loyalty to his motherland and his unconditional love for his one true love, Yoon Se-ri, has made women — and men — fall in love with him. It's no wonder that he's become an inspiration and aspiration for many of those who have watched the hit drama "Crash Landing On You."

A Los Angeles-based artist joins the list of those who found inspiration in Hyun Bin's most famous character in her debut single, "Crash Landing," under Universal Records.

"Should I still believe in Capt. Ri? / Cause a guy like him is a fantasy," she sings in the song.

Bey's debut single touches on that fantasy but also of reality and expectations of a Capt. Ri It speaks of reality about relationships ­— the excitement and uncertainty that comes with weathering life together. Bey believes nothing's perfect. There will always be hurdles along the way, but with the right person by your side, things will be much bearable.

Bey, who is American-Korean, sings the single in English and Korean, a fantasy in her own way. She believes that every artist is different in their own way, and that her distinct approach to her music will gain her fans.

Stream “Crash Landing” on Spotify, Apple Music, YouTube Music, Amazon Music, Deezer and all digital stores worldwide. — Video from Universal Records Philippines via YouTube