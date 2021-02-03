KOREAN WAVE
MOVIES
MUSIC
Janus Del Prado blasts P-pop as K-pop 'photo copy'
Janus
The STAR/File

Janus Del Prado blasts P-pop as K-pop 'photo copy'

Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - February 3, 2021 - 4:04pm

MANILA, Philippines — Actor Janus Del Prado reacted on the emergence of the P-pop (P-pop) genre in the country today, saying that it’s just a copy of K-pop (Korean pop).

In his Instagram account, the character actor alleged that P-Pop has no self-identity.

 

 

"Ba't niyo pa tinawag na Ppop eh photo copy lang naman ng Kpop. Wala namang identity na sariling atin. Eh walang kabahid bahid ng pagka pinoy maliban sa in filipino yung lyrics," Janus said.

"Kaya nga tinawag na Kpop kasi identified sa kanila yung ganyang style ng musika at ganyang itsura at pananamit. Haynaku. Balakayujan,” he added.

The “One More Chance” actor, however, said that he loves the K-pop and has nothing against P-pop groups.

"Nothing against kpop. I love the genre for what it is. Nothing against the so called Ppop groups din. They are very talented,” he said.

"Pero 'wag natin i pasa na orig na genre ang Ppop. Plagiarism yan. Sana tinawag niyo na lang na Korean-Pinoy Pop o KPpop. Or pwede din naman PKpop. Ehankusenyu. Nakakabother lang. Just my two cents."

After all-boy group SB19 became popular in the country, P-pop groups such as MNL48, Bini, 1st.One, After5 and BGYO have surfaced in the music scene in the country.

RELATED: LIST: New P-Pop groups to 'stan' for

JANUS DEL PRADO
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
Janus Del Prado blasts P-pop as K-pop 'photo copy'
57 minutes ago
Janus Del Prado blasts P-pop as K-pop 'photo copy'
By Jan Milo Severo | 57 minutes ago
Actor Janus Del Prado reacted on the emergence of the P-pop (P-pop) genre in the country today, saying that it’s just...
Korean Wave
fbfb
BTS agency subsidiary apologizes for Sowon's flirting with Nazi dummy near Holocaust memorial day
23 hours ago
BTS agency subsidiary apologizes for Sowon's flirting with Nazi dummy near Holocaust memorial day
By Jan Milo Severo | 23 hours ago
Sowon's photos were posted just a few days after the International Day of Commemoration in memory of the victims of the...
Korean Wave
fbfb
'Dear Oppa': Filipina teacher's love letter to Hyun Bin gets international attention
2 days ago
'Dear Oppa': Filipina teacher's love letter to Hyun Bin gets international attention
By Jan Milo Severo | 2 days ago
A 50-year-old Filipina teacher penned a letter to Korean star Hyun Bin, wishing him the best of good luck with his relationship...
Korean Wave
fbfb
WATCH: How to access Blackpink concert 'The Show'
4 days ago
WATCH: How to access Blackpink concert 'The Show'
By Kathleen A. Llemit | 4 days ago
The long wait will be over for Blinks in just a few days as Blackpink is set to stage "The Show" on Sunday, January 31,...
Korean Wave
fbfb
LIST: Korean actors who can converse in English
4 days ago
LIST: Korean actors who can converse in English
By Kathleen A. Llemit | 4 days ago
Shin Se-kyung is impressing fans as a subtitle translator in the currently airing JTBC drama "Run On," which also streams...
Korean Wave
fbfb
Collab waiting to happen? BTS, Blackpink's labels enter 'strategic partnership'
5 days ago
Collab waiting to happen? BTS, Blackpink's labels enter 'strategic partnership'
By Ratziel San Juan | 5 days ago
The YG Family includes Big Bang, Winner, iKon, Treasure and 2NE1, while Big Hit also manages BTS’ junior group TXT...
Korean Wave
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with