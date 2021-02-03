Janus Del Prado blasts P-pop as K-pop 'photo copy'

MANILA, Philippines — Actor Janus Del Prado reacted on the emergence of the P-pop (P-pop) genre in the country today, saying that it’s just a copy of K-pop (Korean pop).

In his Instagram account, the character actor alleged that P-Pop has no self-identity.

"Ba't niyo pa tinawag na Ppop eh photo copy lang naman ng Kpop. Wala namang identity na sariling atin. Eh walang kabahid bahid ng pagka pinoy maliban sa in filipino yung lyrics," Janus said.

"Kaya nga tinawag na Kpop kasi identified sa kanila yung ganyang style ng musika at ganyang itsura at pananamit. Haynaku. Balakayujan,” he added.

The “One More Chance” actor, however, said that he loves the K-pop and has nothing against P-pop groups.

"Nothing against kpop. I love the genre for what it is. Nothing against the so called Ppop groups din. They are very talented,” he said.

"Pero 'wag natin i pasa na orig na genre ang Ppop. Plagiarism yan. Sana tinawag niyo na lang na Korean-Pinoy Pop o KPpop. Or pwede din naman PKpop. Ehankusenyu. Nakakabother lang. Just my two cents."

After all-boy group SB19 became popular in the country, P-pop groups such as MNL48, Bini, 1st.One, After5 and BGYO have surfaced in the music scene in the country.

