'Dear Oppa': Filipina teacher's love letter to Hyun Bin gets international attention

MANILA, Philippines — A 50-year-old Filipina teacher penned a letter to Korean star Hyun Bin, wishing him the best of good luck with his relationship with “Crash Landing On You” co-star Son Ye-jin.

In the “Dear Oppa” segment of Indian news site Pinkvilla, Maria said Hyun Bin was the first Korean actor she knew.

“I am a fifty-year-old teacher from the Philippines and believe me you are the first South Korean actor whom I got to know,” Maria said.

“I went to South Korea last March 2019. But honestly, I don't know anything at all about Korea,” she added.

According to the letter, she visited South Korea with her siblings and father to celebrate his 75th birthday. Maria said that she first saw the Korean actor in a big screen in Myeongdong and started to search for Hyun Bin online.

“Arriving in South Korea, I knew nothing about the place. But your name is the first one I heard from my siblings (sisters). The eldest works in South Korea and the other in the US. I just learned that time they were K-drama fans too,” she said.

“Still, I didn't even google you or be inclined to watching K-dramas. One time, we were at Myeong dong and I saw you first time on the big screen. I was enthralled. Your name got stuck in my mind. I even googled you. I may be an ajuma..lol..but I have a heart of an 18-year-old. I giggled a lot that I even told my friends you are my first Korean boyfriend..lol,” she added.

Since that moment, Maria said she began watching K-drama featuring the actor especially “Crash Landing On You.”

“I started watching your K-drama on Netflix and I come to like it a lot. Your voice is like a sing-song tone which lightened my heart. Your eyes speak of kindness which can be rarely seen from other people. It speaks of sincerity. Above all you are handsome. A whole package in one,” she said.

“I got to like you, even more, when Crash landing on you was shown on Netflix. My friends and fellow teachers are now laughing at me. For several years they have been urging me to watch K-dramas, I was never moved but coming back from Korea I become so addicted to it just because of you. I am a late bloomer when it comes to that,” she added.

She hoped that the Korean series' stars will conquer all the trials that will come about their relationship.

“I also wish you lots of happiness and contentment in your personal life. I know you are a good person and watching the videos with you and Son Ye Jin on it, I know you love her a lot. May God bless you and strengthen your love to be able to surpass the trials in your relationship,” she said.

According to a recent report by Ilyo Newspaper, Hyun has purchased an approximately 2,491 sq. ft luxury villa at Guri, Gyeonggi Province for the price of 4.8 billion won (USD 4.3 million). The report said Hyun purchased the mansion to prepare for his marriage with his girlfriend.

Hyun’s agency VAST Entertainment, however, said that it was not purchased as a marital home.

"It was not purchased as a marital home. We cannot confirm the details because this concerns a private residence," the agency said.