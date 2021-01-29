LIST: Korean actors who can converse in English

MANILA, Philippines — Shin Se-kyung is impressing fans as a subtitle translator in the currently airing JTBC drama "Run On," which also streams on Netflix.

The former child actress continues to amaze her fans with her dramas, but she also earned their admiration when a clip of her being able to carry a conversation in English went viral.

It was for her appearance in the reality show "Poncha Beyond Borders," where she conversed with tourists who were eating at the their Korean pop-up store in Paris, France where they were shooting the show.

The "Bride of Habaek" star is only one of the many Korean actors who can converse in English.

We've rounded up some who were caught on camera giving interviews in English, participating in reality shows or just plainly seen enjoying a day out, no memorized lines or scripted scenes required.

Here are some of them who you might strike a conversation with (if you would be lucky to cross paths with them).

Krystal Jung

Yes, Shin Se-Kyung's co-star in "Bride of Habaek" is a certified native English speaker. Before she was ever a member of the girl group f(x), she and her sister Jessica, who is also a former idol with Girls Generation, were born in San Francisco, California. They were scouted pretty early by SM Entertainment while they were vacationing in South Korea.

Here's a clip of Krystal and Jessica going on a joy ride and sound-tripping to Bruno Mars.

Ok Taecyeon

The dreamy third wheel between Bae Suzy and Kim Soo-hyun in the iconic teen high school drama musical "Dream High" was born in South Korea but migrated to the United States when he was 10. He stayed there until he was 17. He joined several auditions, which required him to return to Korea until he became a member of the idol group 2PM.

He's set to star in the upcoming mafia thriller "Vincenzo" with A-list actor Song Joong-ki. Check out his sexy English-speaking voice in this video compilation:

Han Ye-seul

She sounds American when she speaks English. That's because the "Birth of A Beauty" star was born and raised in Los Angeles, California. She even finished her high school and college with an associate degree in Computer Graphics in the the Golden State.

Be mesmerized at how well she expresses herself in this interview for a shoe brand.

Bae Doona

The "Kingdom" star is born in South Korea, but through her sheer hard work, she is conversant in English.

She also has a good filmography that includes projects with renowned South Korean director, Academy Award winner Bong Joon-ho in "The Host."

She has also transcended in Hollywood, with films "Cloud Atlas" and "Jupiter Ascending," and another Netflix series "Sense8." Watch her interview with "Cloud Atlas" co-star Jim Sturgess.

Choi Woo-shik

He's another Bong Joon-ho favorite. The "Parasite" star was born in Seoul but his family migrated to Vancouver in Canada when he was in grade school. He even attended high school and some years in university in Canada before he went back to Korea when he was 21.

K-drama fans know him as one of Park Yuchun's entourage who time-travelled from Joseon Korea to modern-day Korea in "Rooftop Prince." On film, he's worked on some of Korea's internationally popular films like "Train to Busan" and "Okja." He's set to appear with Bae Suzy and Park Bo-gum in the upcoming Netflix sci-fi movie "Wonderland."

Watch Woo-shik do the promotional rounds as well as giving the acceptance speech for "Parasite" with Bong Joon-ho and the rest of the cast in Northern America.

Lee Byung-hun

He's a legend in Korean TV and cinema. Byung-hun has been around since the first wave of Hallyu, way back in early 2000s. Majority of his works lean towards thrillers and action. That's why mostly fans of this genre would know him on TV series such as "All In," "Iris," and "Mr. Sunshine."

He has also done a list of Hollywood films by appearing in two "GI Joe" films, "Red 2" with Bruce Willis and "The Magnificent Seven." What's interesting with Byung-hun was he was born in South Korea and learned the English language there. He graduated from Hanyang University with a major in French Literature and the Graduate School of Chung-Ang University with a major in Theater and Cinematography.

He's set to join a star-studded cast in the JTBC drama "Here." Cast includes Shin Min-ah, Nam Joo-hyuk and Han Jin-min. Listen to him share his Hollywood experience in the promotional interview for "Red 2."