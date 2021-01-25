KOREAN WAVE
'Wonderful actress with heated passion': Song Yoo-jung's passing mourned by fans
Song Yoo-jung
Song Yoo-jung via Instagram

'Wonderful actress with heated passion': Song Yoo-jung's passing mourned by fans

Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - January 25, 2021 - 3:00pm

MANILA, Philippines — South Korean actress and model Song Yoo-jung passed away. She was 26.

According to South Korean news site Soompi, Song’s agency Sublime Artist Agency said the actress died last January 23. The reason of her death, however, was not mentioned by her agency.

“In accordance with the wishes of her family, the funeral was held quietly, and the funeral procession takes place on January 25. Song Yu Jung was a friend of ours who always gave us joy with her bright smile, and she was a wonderful actress who acted with heated passion,” Sublime Artist Agency said in a statement.

“Please pray for the repose of her soul so that she may rest in peace in a warm place."

On Instagram, fans flooded Yoo-jung's last posts with comments.

"'dead people receives more flowers than the living one because regret is bigger than gratitude' rest in peace princess," @infznity08 wrote.

"I hope you are comfortable there," @g_ang_star_ said with a praying emoji.

Song started her career as a cosmetics brand model and began her acting career through MBC’s “Golden Rainbow” in 2013. She then appeared in MBC’s “Make Your Wish,” KBS2’s “School 2017,” and web drama “Dear My Name.” She starred in music videos for iKON‘s “Goodbye Road,” Standing Egg’s “Friend to Lover,” and NIve’s “How Do I.” 

