Is Kamala Harris part of BTS Army? What we know so far

MANILA, Philippines — One of the first orders of business for Vice President Kamala Harris, who took her oath of office yesterday, is to follow the social media account of K-pop sensation BTS.

Kamala’s verified Twitter account (@VP) is currently following the boy group’s personal account (@BTS_twt).

She serves as a notable addition to their record as the most followed band worldwide on the social media platform.

Moreover, the vice president’s verified Spotify account has the hit BTS song featuring Halsey “Boy With Luv” included on the public “Kamala’s Summer Playlist.”

Members of BTS’ fanbase ARMY couldn’t be more pleased by the interesting trivia.

Did she–

Kamala Harris really became Vice President today and decided that one of the things she'd do was follow BTS? We love to see it! ????? — ??Hannah?????????? (@fairy_jimin7) January 20, 2021

OK BIT WHAT IF KAMALA HARRIS INVITES BTS TO THE WHITE HOUSE???? — sarahi?????????? (@twitzymoon) January 20, 2021

Kamala Harris followed BTS?!?!?!? guess shes shining through the city with a little funk and soul..... — ??namu joonie? (@jooniepooh_) January 20, 2021

They also raised questions about the matter, including whether Kamala is indeed a fan, who her bias is, as well as her favorite song.