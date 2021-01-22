KOREAN WAVE
MOVIES
MUSIC
Is Kamala Harris part of BTS Army? What we know so far
From left: Vice President Kamala Harris, K-pop boy group BTS
AFP/ Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images; BTS via Facebook

Is Kamala Harris part of BTS Army? What we know so far

Ratziel San Juan (Philstar.com) - January 22, 2021 - 5:21pm

MANILA, Philippines — One of the first orders of business for Vice President Kamala Harris, who took her oath of office yesterday, is to follow the social media account of K-pop sensation BTS.

Kamala’s verified Twitter account (@VP) is currently following the boy group’s personal account (@BTS_twt).

She serves as a notable addition to their record as the most followed band worldwide on the social media platform.

Moreover, the vice president’s verified Spotify account has the hit BTS song featuring Halsey “Boy With Luv” included on the public “Kamala’s Summer Playlist.”

Members of BTS’ fanbase ARMY couldn’t be more pleased by the interesting trivia.

They also raised questions about the matter, including whether Kamala is indeed a fan, who her bias is, as well as her favorite song.

BTS K-POP KAMALA HARRIS
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with