Toni Gonzaga to star as Filipina 'My Sassy Girl'

MANILA, Philippines — Fans of Toni Gonzaga will be delighted to know that their idol is set to play the role that made Hallyu star Jun Ji-hyun famous internationally.



The "Pinoy Big Brother" host will play the titular role of the 2001 hit Korean movie, "My Sassy Girl." The announcement was made through the social media pages of TinCan Films (@tincanfilmsph) earlier today.

"In celebration of its 20th Anniversary, this year we will relive the classic Korean RomCom with its Philippine adaptation. On her birthday, we are proud to announce Toni Gonzaga is Philippines’ My Sassy Girl. #MySassyGirlPH," read the announcement.

In the film, Ji-hyun is a pretty girl who comes across Gyeon-woo, a good natured and kind but a bit clueless guy played by Cha Tae-hyun. Their adventures begin when Gyeon-woo meets The Girl (whose name was never revealed in the film) in one of her drunken episodes while at a train station and they begin a seemingly odd bond.

The film is a critical and box-office success. It scored 93% in Rotten Tomatoes. It grossed $32.3 million at the box-office in East Asia.

Hollywood made its own adaptation starring Jesse Bradford and Elisha Cuthbert in 2008. It was also shown in the Philippines and one of its original soundtrack "I Believe" by Shin Seung-hun had a Filipino version sang by Jimmy Bondoc.

Toni's partner in the movie is yet to be revealed.