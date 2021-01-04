New K-dramas, TV series among those in GMA 2021 lineup

MANILA, Philippines — GMA 7 recently revealed its lineup of new shows for the year 2021.

From teleseryes to reality shows, the network’s roster of shows promises a beacon of hope this new year.

'Magkaagaw'

The teleserye will have new episodes to ring in the new year. It is the high-rating soap top-billed by Sunshine Dizon, Klea Pineda, Jeric Gonzales and Sheryl Cruz.

'Babawiin Ko Ang Lahat'

This is the teleserye top-billed by John Estrada and Carmina Villaroel, and promising Kapuso drama actress Pauline Mendoza in her first starring role.

'Ang Dalawang Ikaw'

The well-loved tandem of Rita Daniela and Ken Chan returns to the small screen in “Ang Dalawang Ikaw.” Joining them is Kapuso newcomer Ana Vicente.

'Nagbabagang Luha'

Set to launch as well on GMA Afternoon Prime is the TV adaptation of the 1988 award-winning film "Nagbabagang Luha" starring Glaiza de Castro, Rayver Cruz, introducing Claire Castro with Mike Tan.

'Anak ni Waray vs. Anak ni Biday'

The rivalry between friends-turned-mortal-enemies continues in the recap and fresh episodes of “Anak ni Waray vs. Anak ni Biday,” top-billed by Kapuso "Primetime Princess" Barbie Forteza and Kate Valdez, together with Migo Adecer and seasoned actresses Snooky Serna and Dina Bonnevie.

'First Yaya'

Viewers also can’t wait for the highly-anticipated romantic comedy series “First Yaya.” The series is headlined by award-winning Kapuso actor Gabby Concepcion with Pancho Magno, Maxine Medina, Pilar Pilapil, Cassy Legaspi, JD Domagoso, and Sanya Lopez, who plays the lead role of Yaya Melody. It follows the story of the Vice President of the Philippines (Gabby) who will later assume the presidency and his blooming romance with Yaya Melody, the nanny of his children.

'Legal Wives'

Another breakthrough cultural drama series from the GMA Entertainment Group this 2021 is “Legal Wives” where Kapuso "Drama King" Dennis Trillo takes on the challenging role of Ishmael, a Maranaw Muslim royalty who has three wives portrayed by talented actresses Alice Dixson, Andrea Torres and Bianca Umali. Portraying an equally important role is internationally-acclaimed actress Cherie Gil.

'Owe My Love'

Kapuso stars Lovi Poe and Benjamin Alves are reunited on primetime via the romantic comedy series “Owe My Love.” Produced by GMA Public Affairs, “Owe My Love” narrates the story of a financially illiterate woman and a miserly but successful doctor and financial advisor whose lives intertwine when the former gets indebted to the latter.

'Lolong'

GMA Public Affairs is also set to bring its biggest action-adventure series to date in “Lolong.” Bannered by Kapuso "Action-Drama Prince" Ruru Madrid, "Lolong" is inspired by the world’s largest crocodile in captivity of the same name. Joining Ruru in the series are Kapuso actresses Arra San Agustin and Shaira Diaz.

'I Left My Heart in Sorsogon'

The show starring Heart Evangelista-Escudero dwells on the story of a young woman whose status as a fashion socialite is shaken up after returning to her hometown, rediscovering her roots, and rekindling her love for family, community and an ex-flame.

'I Can See You'

Viewers will also be delighted with the return of the exceptional and one-of-a-kind drama anthology “I Can See You” featuring the biggest and brightest Kapuso stars. This ground-breaking program pivots on its common visual storytelling mnemonic device which is the use of a camera as a witness to the tales of love and mystery from everyday people.

'Agimat ng Agila'

Every weekend, adventure awaits Kapuso viewers in the action-packed family drama “Agimat ng Agila” featuring Senator Bong Revilla Jr. together with Sanya Lopez, Roi Vinzon, Benjie Paras, Allen Dizon, Seth dela Cruz and Elizabeth Oropesa.

'Catch Me Out Philippines'

Everyday people will take on the challenge of a lifetime in “Catch Me Out Philippines,” an exciting show based on the UK original where the greatest pretender wins. It is hosted by Jose Manalo with Kakai Bautista and Derrick Monasterio.

'Sing For Hearts'

A new breed of talented artists who can make beautiful music together are also set to be discovered in “Sing For Hearts," an innovative singing contest where male and female singers will be blindly paired together to see who can create a singing love-team that will capture the hearts of the audience and the judges alike.

'The Lost Recipe'

Travel back in time and have a taste of the past via the fantasy-romance series “The Lost Recipe.” The first locally-produced daily primetime show on GMA News TV features the fresh team up of Mikee Quintos and Kelvin Miranda who have already made a niche for themselves in their previous projects. Together, the fast-rising actors are set to make hearts flutter as they entice viewers to try the new taste of Pinoy drama.

'Flex'

Weekend nights are bound to get more amusing via “Flex” where Gen Z stars Mavy Legaspi, Lexi Gonzales, JD Domagoso (son of Manila Mayor Isko Moreno) and Althea Ablan take the spotlight to celebrate their authentic selves through comedy, music and a variety of wholesome get-together activities.

'My Fantastic Pag-ibig'

“My Fantastic Pag-ibig” features a collection of rom-com tales set in present times but infused with fantasy elements and showcases GMA’s young love teams.

'Heartful Café'

Fall in love with the charming story of “Heartful Café,” which follows the life of a café owner and online romance novelist named Heart and her journey towards finding her own match. It stars "Asia's Pop Diva" Julie Anne San Jose alongside David Licauco and Andre Paras.

'Love You Stranger'

The much-awaited on-screen team-up of real-life couple Gabbi Garcia and Khalil Ramos is all set in the romance-mystery mini-series “Love You Stranger." The series is about a film designer whose love for her sick mother drives her to look into the existence of a shadow figure from folklore. Her life serendipitously changes when she gets to work on a film about the said folklore with a charming young director. Their filmmaking journey leads them to discover truths about the shadow creature and each other.

'Game of the Gens'

The show fuses singing, dancing and playing games among competitors from different generations. The fun will be amped up by hosts Andre Paras and Sef Cadayona, together with comedians and performers called GenDolls.

Reality singing contests

GMA Network’s all-original musical competition is also set to return with “The Clash Season 4”; while the quest to find the Bida Kid is back on “Centerstage,” hosted by no less than "Asia’s Multimedia Star" Alden Richards and co-hosted by Betong Sumaya.

'Asianovelas'

Kapuso viewers should also stay tuned for an exciting line-up of well-loved Asian dramas beginning with the heart-stirring "Fates and Furies," "The Romantic Doctor 2," "Backstreet Rookie," "Doctor John," "Penthouse," "Bad Genius The Series," "The Gifted," "The Sand Princess" and "My Husband in Law."

