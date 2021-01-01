KOREAN WAVE
Vico Sotto not EXO member, but could be Kyungsoo's lost twin
Side-by-side comparison of Do Kyungsoo and Vico Sotto
The STAR via Twitter
Ratziel San Juan (Philstar.com) - January 1, 2021 - 5:54pm

MANILA, Philippines — Pasig City Mayor Vico Sotto opened his page 1 this year to assertions that he closely resembles K-pop idol Do Kyungsoo (DO) of boy group EXO.

As evidence, netizens circulated a side-by-side comparison of DO and Vico's recently surfaced yearbook photo.

 

 

Both EXO-L and Vivico (unofficial Vico fanbase) agreed online that the idol and mayor had visual similarities.

In Vico's post containing New Year-related statistics, a stray fan replied with an unrelated tweet thanking all EXO members.

Vico, in his usual deadpan manner, replied to the lost EXO-L.

"Hindi po ako member ng exo."

 

56 minutes ago
