Vico Sotto not EXO member, but could be Kyungsoo's lost twin

MANILA, Philippines — Pasig City Mayor Vico Sotto opened his page 1 this year to assertions that he closely resembles K-pop idol Do Kyungsoo (DO) of boy group EXO.

As evidence, netizens circulated a side-by-side comparison of DO and Vico's recently surfaced yearbook photo.

In a Twitter reply, Sotto said, "Hindi po ako member ng exo." pic.twitter.com/58IgkIOhKp — The Philippine Star (@PhilippineStar) January 1, 2021

Both EXO-L and Vivico (unofficial Vico fanbase) agreed online that the idol and mayor had visual similarities.

In Vico's post containing New Year-related statistics, a stray fan replied with an unrelated tweet thanking all EXO members.

Vico, in his usual deadpan manner, replied to the lost EXO-L.

"Hindi po ako member ng exo."