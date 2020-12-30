KOREAN WAVE
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
MOVIES
MUSIC
Blackpink's RosÃ©, Lisa to make solo debut music video
Combination photo of Blackpink members Rosé and Lisa.
Instagram/roses_are_rosie and lalalalisa_m
Blackpink's Rosé, Lisa to make solo debut music video
Kata Dayanghirang (Philstar.com) - December 30, 2020 - 2:41pm

MANILA, Philippines (Updated 3:30 p.m.) — It will only be a few more blinks for fans of Blackpink's Rosé and Lisa before they will finally be releasing their much-anticipated solo music videos (MVs). 

YG Entertainment confirmed this news on December 30 after a report came out that Rosé is scheduled to film her solo debut MV in January. 

"Both Rosé and Lisa are currently carrying out the necessary steps for their solo music releases. It's true that there are plans for them to film MVs soon," read YG Entertainment's statement. 

It added that Lisa's and Rosé's tracks will be released first since Jisoo is scheduled to shoot her debut drama "Snow Drop." More details including time frames for these projects will be revealed in an official statement. 

Jisoo will be paired with Jung Hae-In in the upcoming JTBC drama.

News of Rose and Lisa releasing their respective first solo tracks came out in June during the months-long promotion of Blackpink's debut full album, "The Album", which was released in October 2. 

Jennie was the first to release her solo single titled "SOLO" in November 2018. 

BLACKPINK
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
2 hours ago
Blackpink's Rosé, Lisa to make solo debut music video
By Kata Dayanghirang | 2 hours ago
(Updated 3:30 p.m.) It will only be a few more blinks for fans of Blackpink's Rosé and Lisa before they will finally...
Korean Wave
fbfb
1 day ago
Blackpink stars in latest telco ad, leaves netizens amazed
By Kata Dayanghirang | 1 day ago
Jennie, Rose, Jisoo and Lisa again set hearts aflutter with their newest commercial film.
Korean Wave
fbfb
1 day ago
BTS is first K-pop artist to win 50 music shows in single year
By Ratziel San Juan | 1 day ago
BTS extended their own record for most music show wins in a single year.
Korean Wave
fbfb
5 days ago
Sandara Park, iKON's Jay cover Iñigo Pascual's hit song 'Dahil Sa 'Yo'
By Kata Dayanghirang | 5 days ago
Sandara Park a.k.a. Dara and Jay or Jinhwan of iKON gave a wonderful Christmas gift to their Filipino fans. 
Korean Wave
fbfb
6 days ago
'Start-Up's Kim Seon-ho reacts to Filipino fans' kilig comments
By Kata Dayanghirang | 6 days ago
Kim Seon-ho is apparently unaware of how his dimples are adored by his fans. 
Korean Wave
fbfb
7 days ago
BTS takes crown from One Direction as most-followed band on Twitter
By Ratziel San Juan | 7 days ago
K-pop sensation BTS this week overtook One Direction's record as the most-followed band worldwide on social media platform...
Korean Wave
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with