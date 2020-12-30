Blackpink's RosÃ©, Lisa to make solo debut music video

MANILA, Philippines (Updated 3:30 p.m.) — It will only be a few more blinks for fans of Blackpink's Rosé and Lisa before they will finally be releasing their much-anticipated solo music videos (MVs).

YG Entertainment confirmed this news on December 30 after a report came out that Rosé is scheduled to film her solo debut MV in January.

"Both Rosé and Lisa are currently carrying out the necessary steps for their solo music releases. It's true that there are plans for them to film MVs soon," read YG Entertainment's statement.

It added that Lisa's and Rosé's tracks will be released first since Jisoo is scheduled to shoot her debut drama "Snow Drop." More details including time frames for these projects will be revealed in an official statement.

Jisoo will be paired with Jung Hae-In in the upcoming JTBC drama.

News of Rose and Lisa releasing their respective first solo tracks came out in June during the months-long promotion of Blackpink's debut full album, "The Album", which was released in October 2.

Jennie was the first to release her solo single titled "SOLO" in November 2018.