BTS is first K-pop artist to win 50 music shows in single year

MANILA, Philippines — Korean boy band BTS is the first artist to collect 50 music show wins in a single year, extending their own record set last month.

This comes after the group scored their 28th win for “Dynamite” on local music program Music Bank this week.

The victory also further cemented BTS’ record for the most music show wins awarded to a single song. "Dynamite" currently has 12 wins on Music Bank, 10 wins on Music Core and three wins each on Show Champion and Inkigayo.

Meanwhile, their songs from this year “On” and “Life Goes On” have achieved 16 and 6 wins, respectively.

BTS had previously broken the longtime record of first-generation K-pop legend Seo Taiji and Boys for most music show wins in a single year at 43.

ARMY, who have anticipated the band’s 50th win milestone in 2020, made their achievement trend on social media Tuesday morning.