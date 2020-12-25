Sandara Park, iKON's Jay cover IÃ±igo Pascual's hit song 'Dahil Sa 'Yo'

KOREAN WAVE
K-pop idols Sandara Park and Jay of the boy group iKON cover Iñigo Pascual's hit song 'Dahil Sa 'Yo'.
Sandara Park, iKON's Jay cover Iñigo Pascual's hit song 'Dahil Sa 'Yo'
Kata Dayanghirang (Philstar.com) - December 25, 2020 - 3:50pm

MANILA, Philippines — Sandara Park a.k.a. Dara and Jay or Jinhwan of iKON gave a wonderful Christmas gift to their Filipino fans. 

On Christmas day, December 25, Sandara uploded their cover of Iñigo Pascual's hit "Dahil Sa'Yo" on her YouTube channel DaraTV. 

Wearing the colors of Christmas and cute raindeer headbands while sitting by a Christmas tree, Sandara and Jinhwan looked super cute while singing the Tagalog song. Sandara even rapped parts of the song. She also sent a call out to Blackjacks, the fandom name of her former group 2NE1. 

They also danced to each other's songs. Jinhwan shaking his booty to 2NE1's "I Am The Best" while Sandara bringing the swag with iKON's "Dive."

Sandara and Jinhwan's cover racked 174,000 views and 7,000 comments four hours after it premiered on YouTube. 

Four out of 20 trending Twitter topics are related to the collaboration. The hashtags #JinHwan, #Dara, #InigoPascual and #DahilSaYo occupied slots in Twitter's trending list hours after its premiere. 

Jinhwan and Sandara are no strangers to the Philippines. Jinhwan stayed for a couple of months in Davao to study English. Sandara stayed for many years and even had a singing and acting career after joining the artista reality search "Star Circle Quest" in 2004. In 2007, she went back to South Korea to train as a member of an idol group and debuted in 2009 as part of 2NE1. 

