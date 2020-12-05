KOREAN WAVE
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
MOVIES
MUSIC
'Peace and respect': Chito Miranda defends Filipino K-pop fans from haters
Combination photo shows Parokya ni Edgar vocalist Chito Miranda and K-pop icons BTS and Blackpink.
Facebook/BTS and Blackpink, Instagram/chitomirandajr
'Peace and respect': Chito Miranda defends Filipino K-pop fans from haters
Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - December 5, 2020 - 11:41am

MANILA, Philippines — Parokya ni Edgar vocalist Chito Miranda defended Filipino K-pop fans who are getting bashed for listening to their music after Spotify released its chart in the country. 

Chito replied to a netizen on the Parokya ni Edgar Facebook page where a fan cursed followers of South Korea's K-pop icons BTS and Blackpink. 

“Ako trip ko sila. Sobrang galing kaya nila. Kung ‘di mo sila trip, oks lang naman. Ang ‘di ko magets is bakit ang laki ng galit mo sa mga may trip sa kanila hehe!” Chito wrote. 

"Peace and respect lang parekoy. Kanya-kanyang trip lang ‘yan,” he added.

Parokya ni Edgar placed as Top 5 in the most streamed OPM acts and Top 8 in the band or group category in the recently released Spotify Wrapped. 

"Wow. Sorry pero sobrang proud lang talaga ako. Di po talaga ako makapaniwala na kasama pa rin yung banda namin sa mga listahan na 'to," Chito wrote. 

"Top5 ang Paroks sa mga OPM acts -Ika-8 naman sa bands/groups (di lang OPM) Grabe, diba?! Nakaka-iyak talaga! Salamat po talaga sa lahat ng patuloy na tumatangkilik sa Parokya ni Edgar!!!" he added.

BLACKPINK BTS CHITO MIRANDA K-POP
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
Exclusive
21 hours ago
WATCH: 'Four Sisters Before The Wedding' star Charlie Dizon on K-pop training with Momoland Nancy
By Jan Milo Severo | 21 hours ago
Kapamilya actress Charlie Dizon shared her training experience on being a K-pop artist in South Korea.
Korean Wave
fbfb
1 day ago
BLACKPINK, Ivana Alawi, Marcelito Pomoy top YouTube Philippines’ 2020 lists
By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 1 day ago
As BLACKPINK released their first full studio album this year, Filipino Blinks showed their support by streaming their music...
Korean Wave
fbfb
3 days ago
'BTS Bill' to postpone K-pop stars' military enlistment
By Kata Dayanghirang | 3 days ago
The South Korean parliament passed a bill on December 1 that would allow uber-popular K-pop stars to postpone their military...
Korean Wave
fbfb
Exclusive
4 days ago
Blackpink embodies Globe's 'world-class connectivity' as new endorsers
By Ratziel San Juan | 4 days ago
The record-breaking girl group consisting of Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé and Lisa is known for its group and individual brand...
Korean Wave
fbfb
4 days ago
Netflix announces 'Money Heist' Korea
4 days ago
Set on the Korean peninsula, the Korean adaptation of "La casa de papel" will be directed by Kim Hong-sun, who has helmed...
Korean Wave
fbfb
8 days ago
Blackpink Lisa has some 'chika': K-pop idol speaks Filipino in new interview
By Ratziel San Juan | 8 days ago
"Sana all."
Korean Wave
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with