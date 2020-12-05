'Peace and respect': Chito Miranda defends Filipino K-pop fans from haters

MANILA, Philippines — Parokya ni Edgar vocalist Chito Miranda defended Filipino K-pop fans who are getting bashed for listening to their music after Spotify released its chart in the country.

Chito replied to a netizen on the Parokya ni Edgar Facebook page where a fan cursed followers of South Korea's K-pop icons BTS and Blackpink.

“Ako trip ko sila. Sobrang galing kaya nila. Kung ‘di mo sila trip, oks lang naman. Ang ‘di ko magets is bakit ang laki ng galit mo sa mga may trip sa kanila hehe!” Chito wrote.

"Peace and respect lang parekoy. Kanya-kanyang trip lang ‘yan,” he added.

Parokya ni Edgar placed as Top 5 in the most streamed OPM acts and Top 8 in the band or group category in the recently released Spotify Wrapped.

"Wow. Sorry pero sobrang proud lang talaga ako. Di po talaga ako makapaniwala na kasama pa rin yung banda namin sa mga listahan na 'to," Chito wrote.

"Top5 ang Paroks sa mga OPM acts -Ika-8 naman sa bands/groups (di lang OPM) Grabe, diba?! Nakaka-iyak talaga! Salamat po talaga sa lahat ng patuloy na tumatangkilik sa Parokya ni Edgar!!!" he added.