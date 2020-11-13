How you like that?: Blackpink tops Pop Star Power Rankings

MANILA, Philippines — K-pop group Blackpink has been named the biggest music act in the world by Bloomberg's Pop Star Power Rankings list.

According to the report, Bloomberg rankings are decided by YouTube views, Spotify streams, and album and concert ticket sales.

South Korean boy band BTS is also in the list, coming in at the 10th place.

The news agency said that Blackpink had been the most popular act on YouTube for several months, notching up more than 1 billion views in October alone, and were the No. 2 act on Spotify.

US rappers Pop Smoke and Cardi B came in second and third places, respectively.

Pop sensation Justin Bieber placed 4th while Juice Wrld, Drake, Ariana Grande, Maluma and DaBaby were in the 5th to 9th spot respectively.