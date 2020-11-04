KOREAN WAVE
Fans now know Lee Min-Ho's phone passcode, thanks to his new YouTube vlog
Korean actor Lee Min-Ho
Lee Min-Ho via Instagram
Ratziel San Juan (Philstar.com) - November 4, 2020 - 4:16pm

MANILA, Philippines — Korean actor Lee Min-Ho has started his personal YouTube channel "leeminho film,” which offers a closer look at his behind-the-scenes life.

He has so far uploaded two "Movielog" episodes.

 

 

The first is a montage of the actor’s projects and press material, while the second shows him on a late-night out — driving and strolling around the city.

Fans observed that Min-Ho uses traditional rather than wireless earphones while jogging.

Eagle eyes also took notice of his mobile phone passcode during a brief moment when he stopped to unlock the device.

Some have even tried decoding the pin’s meaning in a similar fashion to “Rosebud” in the film “Citizen Kane.”

Min-Ho was credited as the executive producer and creative director for both videos.

His channel has generated almost 800,000 views since launching last Friday.

