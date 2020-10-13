BTS set to beat own world record with 'Map of the Soul: ON:E' concert

MANILA, Philippines — International sensation BTS drew almost a million viewers for their two-day virtual concert over the weekend, “Map of the Soul: ON:E.”

The band's label Big Hit Entertainment, according to reports by Korean media, said that 993,000 people in 191 countries tuned in to watch the event.

This figure only accounts for those who purchased either high-definition (HD) multi-view tickets or the combined HD multi-view and virtual exhibition tickets.

It excludes the countless spectators who used illegal livestream sources.

“Map of the Soul: ON:E” is set to beat the record set by the group’s own previous virtual show, “Bang Bang Con: The Live,” for most viewers for a music concert live stream.

The Guinness World Records recognized BTS' achievement after the said concert reported 756,000 viewers from over 100 countries.