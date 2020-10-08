KOREAN WAVE
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
MOVIES
MUSIC
Blackpink to delete scenes from 'Lovesick Girls' following backlash from healthcare workers
Scenes from 'Lovesick Girls' showing Blackpink member Jennie (left) in a nurse uniform.
Blackpink via YouTube, screenshot
Blackpink to delete scenes from 'Lovesick Girls' following backlash from healthcare workers
Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - October 8, 2020 - 3:42pm

MANILA, Philippines — Korean group Blackpink will release another version of their music video for “Lovesick Girls” after receiving criticism for allegedly sexualizing nurses.

YG Entertainment released a statement yesterday, saying that they will delete all the scenes showing Blackpink member Jennie in a nurse outfit.

“We will take this opportunity to deeply reflect on the heavy responsibilities laid out before us through this issue, caused due to the fact that we were unable to predict the rise of such a controversy within the length of the MV’s production as there was no external intention whatsoever,” YG Entertainment said.

“We deliver our sincerest feelings of respect toward all healthcare workers devoting themselves to the wellbeing of our nation. Thank you,” it added.

Reports said that the Korean Health and Medical Workers’ Union (KHMU) scrutinized the nurse outfit, calling it a “blatant sexual objectification and a derogatory portrayal of nurses.”

YG earlier said that Jennie wearing the nurse outfit was only meant to portray the lyrics “No doctor could help when I’m lovesick.”

“The scene intended no other purpose, and we feel concerned that this scene has fallen under exaggerated scrutiny,” YG said.

"Lovesick Girls" remains as the number one trending video on YouTube since it debuted last October 1, with over 128 million views as of press time. — Video from Blackpink via YouTube

 

 

RELATED: ‘Lovesick Girls’ Blackpink drop ‘The Album’ to tune of 1 million pre-orders

BLACKPINK
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
2 hours ago
Blackpink to delete scenes from 'Lovesick Girls' following backlash from healthcare workers
By Jan Milo Severo | 2 hours ago
Korean group Blackpink will release another version of their music video for “Lovesick Girls” after receiving...
Korean Wave
fbfb
1 day ago
Lee Min-ho is first Korean star to have 20M Facebook, Instagram followers
By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
The actor has also 28.63 million followers on Weibo while he has 3 million followers on Twitter. In total, Lee has 72 million...
Korean Wave
fbfb
Exclusive
1 day ago
Ex Battalion management denies Flow G, Skusta Clee copied BTS song
By Ratziel San Juan | 1 day ago
“Parallel thinking among artists do happen and it cannot be avoided.”
Korean Wave
fbfb
2 days ago
'Pastillas Girl' says rapper BF lost 'million-peso' deal due to BTS plagiarism allegations
By Jan Milo Severo | 2 days ago
Rapper Flow G and his girlfriend Angelica Yap released their official statements over the alleged copying of BTS’...
Korean Wave
fbfb
2 days ago
Who is Kim Yoo-Jung? Meet the cute star of K-Drama 'Backstreet Rookie'
2 days ago
In the following interview, Kim Yoo-Jung shares how it is shooting for "Backstreet Rookie."
Korean Wave
fbfb
2 days ago
'Backstreet Rookie' star Ji Chang Wook swears by this Korean convenience store recipe
2 days ago
In the following interview, Ji Chang-Wook shares how it is shooting for "Backstreet Rookie," including a do-it-yourself...
Korean Wave
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with