Blackpink to delete scenes from 'Lovesick Girls' following backlash from healthcare workers

MANILA, Philippines — Korean group Blackpink will release another version of their music video for “Lovesick Girls” after receiving criticism for allegedly sexualizing nurses.

YG Entertainment released a statement yesterday, saying that they will delete all the scenes showing Blackpink member Jennie in a nurse outfit.

“We will take this opportunity to deeply reflect on the heavy responsibilities laid out before us through this issue, caused due to the fact that we were unable to predict the rise of such a controversy within the length of the MV’s production as there was no external intention whatsoever,” YG Entertainment said.

“We deliver our sincerest feelings of respect toward all healthcare workers devoting themselves to the wellbeing of our nation. Thank you,” it added.

Reports said that the Korean Health and Medical Workers’ Union (KHMU) scrutinized the nurse outfit, calling it a “blatant sexual objectification and a derogatory portrayal of nurses.”

YG earlier said that Jennie wearing the nurse outfit was only meant to portray the lyrics “No doctor could help when I’m lovesick.”

“The scene intended no other purpose, and we feel concerned that this scene has fallen under exaggerated scrutiny,” YG said.

"Lovesick Girls" remains as the number one trending video on YouTube since it debuted last October 1, with over 128 million views as of press time. — Video from Blackpink via YouTube

