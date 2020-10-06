Who is Kim Yoo-Jung? Meet the cute star of K-Drama 'Backstreet Rookie'

MANILA, Philippines — Korean drama fans can now binge on crowd-favorite "Backstreet Rookie" starring Ji Chang-Wook and Kim Yoo-Jung as internet video streaming service iQIYI (iQ.com) recently launched a medley of premium original content that viewers can enjoy.

In the following interview, Kim Yoo-Jung shares how it is shooting for "Backstreet Rookie."

What attracted you to this script and this character in "Backstreet Rookie"?

"I really like the character of Saet Byul. She looks capable, energetic and hot-tempered, but she is really kind. Although she experienced many difficulties in life, she is still brave to face them and trust herself. This is also a very attracting part of Saet Byul. Under the setting of convenience store, Saet Byul experienced different emotional connections with people and they become a valuable asset in her growth process. Her story of growing up with the convenience store will bring warmth to audience and resonate emotionally."

The story takes place in a convenience store - did you do any research before filming about how it's like to work in a convenience store?

"Before the drama officially started filming, we went to the headquarter of convenience store and the staff there gave us professional trainings. After the training session ends, I practiced many times in private as well."

Why did you decide to pick "Backstreet Rookie" as your comeback drama?

Share with us some memorable moments on set.

"Not only with actor Ji Chang Wook, actors of our entire crew get along very well. Everyone communicates and cooperates very well, so we successfully completed the shooting."

The drama's main setting is in a convenience store, and Korea's convenience stores are famous for the variety of products. Do you have any special or secret recipes (mix and match / DIY meals in convenience stores) which you would recommend fans or viewers to try out when they visit Korea?

"I always go to convenience stores and buy ice drink cup (put packaged drink into a cup filled with ice) and ice cream, sometimes I buy other frozen food like dumplings and sausages (laugh). For 'must-buy' product, I strongly recommend ice drink cup, cold drink is really delicious."

You have some fight scenes in this drama which you did your own stunts for - how did you prepare for these fights? Did you have to go for training and if so, what sort of training was it?

"I didn’t have a long time to prepare before shooting action scenes, but I spent most of my time practicing. I was pretty good at sports before so it wasn’t that tiring and I actually find it very fun when training."

Can you tell us your most memorable scene filming this drama?